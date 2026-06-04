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ASE Falls 0.64% With JD18.8M Turnover

ASE Falls 0.64% With JD18.8M Turnover


2026-06-04 08:14:57
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Thursday at 4,030 points, down 0.64%.

Trading volume totaled JD 18.8 million, as 5.7 million shares were exchanged through 5,423 transactions.

Of 101 traded companies, 31 advanced and 35 declined.

As for the sectors' performance, the industrial and services indexes fell 0.93% and 0.78%, respectively, while the financial index slightly declined 0.42%.

//Petra// AO

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Jordan News Agency

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