JUST Computer Science Program Wins Four-Year National Accreditation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, June 4 (Petra) -- The Computer Science bachelor's program at the Faculty of Computer and Information Technology at Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) has secured Jordanian accreditation for four years, reinforcing its academic standing and commitment to maintaining internationally competitive educational standards.

The accreditation was granted by the Higher Education Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission after the program met the national requirements and standards governing higher education quality in Jordan.

The decision marks a new milestone for the university's technology programs and reflects continued efforts to enhance academic quality, modernize curricula and align learning outcomes with the rapidly evolving needs of the technology sector.

University officials said the accreditation confirms the program's ability to deliver high-quality education that keeps pace with developments in computer science and information technology while equipping graduates with the skills required to compete in local, regional and international labor markets.

Dean of the Faculty of Computer and Information Technology Munir Bani Yaseen said the achievement is the result of ongoing work to improve study plans, strengthen the learning environment and ensure that students receive an education that combines academic rigor with practical and professional competencies.

He added that the accreditation reflects the collective efforts of faculty members, administrative staff, quality assurance teams and students, noting that the faculty will continue pursuing further advances in education, research and community engagement.

The latest accreditation builds on the program's existing international recognition. The Computer Science bachelor's program has held accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) since 2020.

ABET is considered one of the world's leading accreditation organizations for programs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and its endorsement indicates that the program meets internationally recognized standards for academic quality and graduate preparedness.

//Petra// RZ