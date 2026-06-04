Princess Basma Bint Talal Patronizes 70Th Anniversary Celebration Of Young Women's Christian Association

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) – Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Talal on Wednesday attended the 70th anniversary celebration of the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) of Jordan.

Addressing the ceremony, Her Royal Highness praised YWCA's achievements throughout its history, highlighting its role as a "distinguished model" in serving the community, empowering women, supporting youth, and promoting the values ​​of benevolence and citizenship.

In the presence of Minister of Social Development Wafaa Bani Mustafa, Her Royal Highness stated YWCA, through 7 decades of continuous work, has embodied a "firm" vision and "deep" belief that building nations and people is indispensable by believing in the citizens' capabilities and aspirations and enhancing the presence of women in society.

Her Royal Highness said YWCA's journey reflects Jordan's story, where religions converge on love for the homeland, embodying the spirit of coexistence and integration among all social segments.

The Princess hoped the coming years will bring even greater achievements, ensuring that the YWCA remains a "beacon of benevolence and a message of hope in our beloved Jordan." In turn, the YWCA head, Hania Qaqish, said the association carried a humanitarian and national mission that believed in the women's role as "true partners in development and nation-building." She noted the celebration is a tribute to every woman who contributed to creating this great humanitarian legacy.

Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, has been and will remain a land of pluralism and respect for human dignity and values, which the YWCA's mission is founded, she pointed out.

Qaqish said the YWCA is "deeply rooted" in Jordan and its values, representing a shining example of benevolence and volunteer work.

"YWCA believes that Jordanian women are capable of being partners in building, creating hope, and developing society," she said.

She highlighted YWCA's achievements made throughout its history, which have had a profound impact on the lives of hundreds of women and families through productive projects that supported women's economic empowerment and other service-oriented and diverse training programs.

During the ceremony, which featured folkloric and national performances by the scout troop of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church/Marka and students of the National Orthodox School/Ashrafieh, Her Highness honored a number of the YWCA's members and pioneers who had made a contribution on its journey in volunteering, and upholding its mission.

Her Highness also honored one of the supporters of the scholarship program provided to the YWCA and the top female students who benefited from its services.

//Petra// AG