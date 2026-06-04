PSD Launches Gender Mainstreaming Strategy 2026-2028

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) -- Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Obeidallah Maaytah on Thursday attended the launch of the PSD Gender Mainstreaming Strategy 2026-2028.

The event was attended by British Ambassador Philip Hall, Czech Ambassador Andrea KUČEROVÁ, Norwegian Chargé d'Affaires Anniken Kleven-Gasse, UN Women Representative Nicolas Burniat, senior PSD officers, and representatives of ministries, embassies and partner institutions.

Talking at the launching ceremony, Maaytah said the strategy marks a "significant" step in the PSD's institutional modernization efforts and reflects its commitment to implementing the Hashemite leadership's vision for advancing the comprehensive security system and improving security, policing and humanitarian services in line with international standards.

He said gender mainstreaming has become a "key pillar of modern institutional" work due to its role in enhancing performance efficiency and improving security, policing and humanitarian outcomes.

The PSD chief added that the strategy builds on progress made in recent years and reflects the directorate's commitment to developing "inclusive and responsive" security-based services.

Additionally, he urged continued coordination among relevant stakeholders to translate the strategy's objectives into practical programs and initiatives to enhance service delivery and strengthen trust and partnership between the community and the PSD.

For her part, Head of Gender Mainstreaming Lt. Col. Haya Shatnawi outlined the strategy's pillars, objectives and implementation programs, which aim to "institutionalize" gender mainstreaming across policing and security functions and ensure inclusive and equitable services that address needs of all social segments.

The ceremony also featured a documentary highlighting the women's journey within the PSD, showcasing their contributions across security, policing and humanitarian roles, as well as their achievements in supporting public security services and community engagement effectively.

//Petra// NQ