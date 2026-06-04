MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Magna Terra Commences Exploration at the Rocky Brook and Prospect Or's Dream Projects, New Brunswick

June 04, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) (the " Company " or " Magna Terra ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its summer exploration programs at the Rocky Brook and Prospect Or's Dream Projects, located in the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of northern New Brunswick (Figure 1). The work is part of a Phase 1 2026 field program designed to generate additional exploration targets for follow-up testing in the later half of 2026 into 2027.

The planned work includes:

Rocky Brook Project

2,500 soil samples covering the Restigouche and Boudreau Brook – Fossil Hill Trend; 787-line kilometre airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey covering the recently expanded Fournier Lake Gold Property; Prospecting and geological mapping following up on geochemical, geophysical, and machine learning targets generated in 2025; and Trench mapping and channel sampling at the Fossil Hill Zone that was exposed in late 2025.

Prospect Or's Dream Project

1,000 soil samples covering the recently discovered gold trend; 1,042-line kilometre airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey; and Initial prospecting and geological mapping of the epithermal gold discovery made in 2025.

"We are eager to commence Phase 1 exploration activities on our priority projects within our New Brunswick portfolio. Phase 1 will not only look to follow-up on exploration targets generated during our initial work on both the Rocky Brook and Prospect Or's Dream Projects in 2025, but also generate additional priority targets on each Project. Prospecting and geological mapping will be focussed on following up on the base metal and gold targets that we generated in 2025 via a combination of geochemical sampling, geophysical data interpretation, and a machine learning targeting exercise, while additional soil geochemical sampling and airborne magnetic and electromagnetic surveys over areas not previously covered will continue to build up our exploration target base. This year will be particularly exciting as we launch our initial exploration campaign at the large Prospect Or's Dream low sulphidation epithermal gold project, and a greatly expanded Fournier Lake gold property in the Bathurst Mining Camp, in what is rapidly becoming a growing gold story in northern New Brunswick."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

The Rocky Brook Project

The Rocky Brook Project comprises 36,533 hectares in 83 mineral claims making the Company one of the single largest strategic landholders in this historic mining camp ( Figure 1 ). The Rocky Brook Project is located adjacent to and along strike from the Williams Brook Project, owned by Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") and Puma, where a zone of high-grade gold mineralization was discovered over broad widths including drill intervals up to 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m (refer to Puma's news release dated September 15, 2021). The Project is located adjacent to a 30-kilometre-long section of the Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault and associated McIntyre and Ramsay Brook faults; an important structural zone controlling gold mineralization within the region. The Project also covers volcanic and sedimentary rocks that show strong potential to host polymetallic Cu-Co-Pb-Zn-Au-Ag mineralization, adjacent to the past-producing Caribou Mine and the Murray Brook Deposit, which is the largest undeveloped VMS project in New Brunswick owned by Canadian Copper Inc. ( Figure 1 ).

The Prospect Or's Dream Project

The Prospect Or's Dream Project comprises 15,923 hectares in 29 mineral claims that are located along a 30-kilometre extent of the prospective Moose Lake Fault (Figure 2). The property is centred on a new gold discovery from 2025 where low-sulphidation epithermal gold-bearing quartz veins where identified that are hosted within rhyolite, andesite and granites over a minimum 7.2-kilometre strike length. Assays from preliminary prospecting include grab samples* with values up to 735 ppb gold.

The Bathurst Camp

The BMC is one of the world's oldest base metal (lead, zinc, copper, gold, and silver) mining districts hosting one of Canada's largest VMS deposits, with the past-producing Brunswick No. 12 Mine having operated for 49 years. The BMC is host to over 46 mineral deposits, several of which have been mined, including the Brunswick No. 6, Heath Steele, Wedge, Stratmat, Half Mile Lake, Caribou and Murray Brook. A total of 136,643,367 tonnes of ore grading 3.44% Pb, 8.74% Zn, 0.37% Cu, and 102.2 g/t Ag were mined from the BMC (McCutcheon and Walker, 2020**).







Figure 1: A map showing the location of the Rocky Brook Project, adjacent exploration projects, fault zones, and mineral occurrences.

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Figure 2: A map showing the location of the Prospect Or's Dream Project, fault zones, and mineral occurrences.

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Qualified Person and Technical Notes

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., a non-independent consultant to the Company, and "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All quoted drill core and rock samples results were compiled from historic assessment and government reports obtained from the government of New Brunswick. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.

* Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

**McCutcheon, S. R., & Walker, J. A. (2020). Great Mining Camps of Canada 8. The Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Part 2: Mining History and Contributions to Society. Geoscience Canada, 47(3), 143–166

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; the recently acquired Prospect Or's Dream Gold Project, and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $10.075 million over a 4-year period, and currently holds an approximate 19% equity interest in Gold Hunter. The Company has also optioned the Luna Roja Project in Argentina to Lunex Metals Corp (formerly Andean Metals Corp.) for total cash and share consideration of $2.375 million over a 4-year period. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

Forward-Looking Statements

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