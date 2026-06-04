Lleida Showcases Its Digital Identity And Trust Services At Money20/20 Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Madrid and Amsterdam, 4 June.- Lleida (BME:LLN, EPA:ALLLN) took part this week in Amsterdam in Money20/20 Europe, one of the most influential events in the global fintech ecosystem, with the aim of strengthening the company's presence as a leading brand in the digital identity and trust services industry.

The company participated within the stand of ICEX Spain Trade and Investment, represented by Houda Akansous and José Manuel Linares.

During the event, focused on its main lines of innovation, most notably its digital identity and digital wallet solutions (as key elements in the transformation of verification and onboarding processes), as well as the validation of digital certificates and centralised electronic signatures, as tools that enable efficient, scalable processes compliant with the eIDAS regulation. These solutions are part of catalogue of certified services, designed to provide legal and technological security to companies and public administrations in digital environments.

On 16 April, registered electronic mail was explicitly recognised by five Spanish Provincial Courts as a valid, sufficient and legally reliable means of proving compliance with the MASC procedural requirement established by Organic Law 1/2025 on the efficiency of the Public Justice Service.

is a technology company and telecommunications operator specialising in digital trust services: registered communications, digital identity, electronic signature and data validation.

Its solutions are certified by European regulatory bodies (eIDAS) and by equivalent bodies in Latin America, Morocco and the UAE, meeting the highest international security standards.

Founded in 1995, is one of the leading European providers of registered notification, electronic contracting and digital signature services. The company holds more than 300 patents in over 60 countries and is listed on BME Growth (Madrid) and Euronext Growth (Paris), as well as in Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

SAFE HARBOR This press release contains statements regarding the future of the company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.

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Lleidanet - Money20/20 Europe