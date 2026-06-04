India A Fast-Growing Economy Amidst Global Uncertainties: Jitin Prasada

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada on Thursday said India continues to remain one of the world's fastest-growing major economies despite prevailing global uncertainties, highlighting the country's progress in trade, manufacturing, innovation and technology, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry press release.

Prasada made the remarks while inaugurating the Global Business Research Conference (GBRC) 2026 at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), where academicians, policymakers, researchers and industry experts gathered to discuss challenges and opportunities shaping the global business environment.

Focus on Trade, Manufacturing, and Innovation

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has adopted a long-term vision focused on strengthening trade, manufacturing, innovation and technological capabilities. He noted that "India's progress in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and global trade partnerships reflects its growing role in the international economy."

Prasada also acknowledged the contribution of institutions such as IIFT in generating research-driven insights, developing future business leaders and supporting India's integration with global markets. He expressed confidence that discussions at the conference would generate valuable recommendations that could contribute to policymaking and India's economic growth.

IIFT's Commitment to Fostering Dialogue

Speaking on the occasion, IIFT Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Mohan Joshi said the institute has expanded its research footprint and international collaborations while strengthening its position as a centre of excellence in international business education and policy research.

He said, "The Global Business Research Conference reflects IIFT's commitment to fostering rigorous academic inquiry and facilitating meaningful dialogue among scholars, policymakers and institutional leaders on issues shaping global trade, business competitiveness and economic development."

Conference Addresses Global Turbulence and AI

Joshi noted that geopolitical developments, evolving trade dynamics and technological disruptions, particularly artificial intelligence, are reshaping the global business landscape. He added that research and evidence-based policy inputs have become increasingly important as countries strengthen economic resilience and expand international partnerships.

The conference, themed "Managing Business Amidst Worldwide Turbulence," features discussions on internationalisation strategies for business schools, artificial intelligence in management education, innovation, entrepreneurship, global trade and business competitiveness. It will conclude on June 5 with a valedictory session and awards recognising outstanding research contributions.

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