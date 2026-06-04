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Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration


2026-06-04 07:16:40
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
RE: Dividends
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 June 2026, record date as of the 12 June 2026 & payment date is the 08 July 2026:
Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.352400
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.320300
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.290400
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.356300
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.257500
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.186600
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.182500
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.251700
JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.188100
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000AP27VA7 0.137400
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000UPAYVL7 0.118000
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006YCYW06 0.168000
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000RE0SQM6 0.171200
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000DDR6DS3 0.149400
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006FIW9Z0 0.207100
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0006CJGQR9 0.207400
JPM Europe Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00064TWYK9 0.228800
Enquiries:
Matheson
Phone: +353 1 232 2000

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