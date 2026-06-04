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Treasury Shares


2026-06-04 07:16:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANNOUNCEMENT


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Treasury shares


As announced, the share capital of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) decreased due to cancellation of shares. The Company's ownership of treasury shares is now below 5% of the shares in the Company cf. the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 31.

Copenhagen, 4 June 2026


Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484


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  • Announcement - Treasury shares June 2026

MENAFN04062026004107003653ID1111210851



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