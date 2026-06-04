Treasury Shares
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Treasury shares
As announced, the share capital of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) decreased due to cancellation of shares. The Company's ownership of treasury shares is now below 5% of the shares in the Company cf. the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 31.
Copenhagen, 4 June 2026
Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
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Announcement - Treasury shares June 2026
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