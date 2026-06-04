MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) TempraMed Signs Agreement for Exclusive Distribution Partnership in Brazil, One of the Largest Diabetes and Biologics Markets Globally Expands Latin America presence with strategic partnership with Mobil Saúde and builds on TempraMed's recently granted Brazilian patent portfolio

June 04, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

Highlights

TempraMed signs Agreement for exclusive distribution in Brazil with Mobil Saúde Comercial Ltda Brazil represents one of the world's largest markets for diabetes, GLP-1 therapies, and temperature-sensitive biologics 1 . Diabetes market alone reached USD $2.15 Billion in 2025 Partnership builds on TempraMed's recently granted Brazilian patent protecting the VIVI BoxTM platform Expands TempraMed's commercialization footprint across Latin America following recent regional expansion initiatives

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) (" TempraMed " or the " Company "), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Mobil Saúde Comercial Ltda ("Mobil Saúde") regarding the exclusive distribution of TempraMed products in Brazil.

The agreement marks another important step in TempraMed's strategy to expand throughout Latin America and follows the Company's recent distribution initiatives in Central America and other international markets. Under the contemplated agreement, Mobil Saúde is expected to distribute TempraMed's portfolio initially including VIVI CapTM, with the potential addition of VIVI MedTM, VIVI EpiTM, and VIVI Cap SmartTM as the partnership develops.

The arrangement contemplates a three-year exclusive distribution framework with minimum annual purchase commitments, reflecting the parties' expectation of growing market demand. Exclusivity would become effective following placement and full prepayment of the initial order.

Brazil represents one of the largest healthcare and diabetes markets globally, with millions of patients relying on temperature-sensitive medications including insulin, GLP-1 therapies, biologics, and epinephrine auto-injectors2. The diabetes market alone reached USD $2.15 Billion in 2025 and is forecast to surpass USD $3.09 Billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 3.96% across the forecast period.3 Growing awareness around medication efficacy, climate exposure, and chronic disease management continues to drive demand for practical medication-protection solutions.

Mobil Saúde is a Brazilian healthcare commercialization and distribution company focused on expanding access to innovative healthcare technologies across Brazil's pharmacy, healthcare, and medical distribution sectors. The company is headquartered in São Paulo State and is expected to support regulatory, commercial, and launch activities throughout the Brazilian market.

"This agreement represents an important milestone in our expansion strategy across Latin America," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "Brazil is one of the world's largest and most strategically important markets for diabetes care and injectable therapies. Partnering with Mobil Saúde has the potential to significantly expand access to our products while strengthening our commercial presence in the region."

Commercial Expansion Supported by Strengthening Brazilian IP Position

The agreement follows TempraMed's recent announcement that the Brazilian Patent Office formally granted the Company's patent covering core innovations underpinning VIVI BoxTM, TempraMed's next-generation multi-medication storage platform expected to launch commercially at the end of 2026 (see press release dated April 7, 2026).

The granted patent strengthens TempraMed's intellectual property position in Brazil through October 2039 and supports the Company's long-term strategy to commercialize a broader ecosystem of temperature-controlled medication solutions across South America. The patent includes key elements of TempraMed's proprietary thermal-insulation and smart-monitoring architecture, including portable cold storage, protection during power interruptions, and cloud-connected monitoring capabilities.

Management believes the combination of expanding distribution infrastructure and strengthening IP protection positions TempraMed to capitalize on growing demand for medication-protection technologies throughout Latin America.

Engages German Marketing Support

As of May 28, 2026, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company has engaged Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH ("Plutus") to provide investor programs ("the Program") to increase awareness about the Company in Europe for a 12-month term. The Program includes strategic planning, content creation, ad placement, media buying, and execution.

The Company agrees to pay Plutus 100,000 euros immediately for the entirety of the Program. Plutus is at arm's length from TempraMed and currently has no interest in the Company. Marco Messina is a Managing Director of Plutus and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company.

About Mobil Saúde Comercial Ltda

Mobil Saúde Comercial Ltda is a Brazil-based healthcare commercialization and distribution company focused on bringing innovative medical and healthcare technologies to the Brazilian market. Headquartered in São Caetano do Sul, São Paulo Province, Mobil Saúde operates within one of Brazil's largest healthcare and pharmaceutical regions and is strategically positioned to support nationwide commercialization initiatives across retail pharmacy, medical distribution, and healthcare-provider channels.

The company's activities include healthcare product commercialization, regulatory coordination, market-access support, distribution management, and strategic business development for international healthcare brands seeking entry into Brazil. Through its growing network and market relationships, Mobil Saúde is positioned to support product launches, physician engagement, pharmacy penetration, and long-term commercial scale-up within Brazil's large and rapidly growing chronic-care market.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. Is a global medical device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI CapTM, VIVI Cap SmartTM, VIVI EpiTM, and VIVI MedTM, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed will continue to expand globally offering a solution for medication protection and adherence.

Investors interested learning more about TempraMed are encouraged to contact the Company at:

Contact:

Julia Becker

Vice President, Capital Markets

T: +1 (604) 785-0850

E: ...

Media

Brenda Zeitlin

Vice President, Marketing

E: ...

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," "strategy," "future," "potential," and similar expressions, or statements about events or conditions that may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the, execution of Mobil Saúde Comercial Ltda on the terms contemplated by the Agreement, or at all; the anticipated three-year exclusive distribution framework and the minimum annual purchase commitments thereunder; the timing and amount of the initial order and prepayment, and the resulting effectiveness of exclusivity; the products expected to be distributed in Brazil, including VIVI CapTM initially and the potential subsequent addition of VIVI MedTM, VIVI EpiTM, and VIVI Cap SmartTM; the anticipated role of Mobil Saúde in supporting regulatory, commercial and launch activities in Brazil; the size and growth of the Brazilian market for diabetes care, GLP-1 therapies, biologics and epinephrine auto-injectors, and the Company's ability to capitalize on that opportunity; the Company's broader Latin America commercialization strategy and continued expansion across the region; the expected commercial launch of VIVI BoxTM at the end of 2026; the expected scope, strength and duration (through October 2039) of the Company's intellectual property position in Brazil, including the recently granted Brazilian patent covering the VIVI BoxTM platform; the Company's ability to maintain its Brazilian patent rights, including payment of maintenance fees and any other required actions; the Company's plans to commercialize a broader ecosystem of temperature-controlled medication solutions across South America; the anticipated benefits of the Company's products to patients, clinicians and healthcare systems; and the Company's ability to expand its global IP portfolio and develop new product categories.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations, and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, including but not limited to: that the parties will successfully execute on the terms contemplated by the Agreement within an acceptable timeframe; that Mobil Saúde will place and prepay the initial order and meet the minimum annual purchase commitments contemplated by the Agreement; that Mobil Saúde will be able to obtain any required regulatory approvals and successfully commercialize the Company's products in Brazil; that the granted Brazilian patent will provide meaningful commercial protection for the VIVI BoxTM platform; that VIVI BoxTM will be successfully developed and launched on the timeline currently anticipated; that the Company will have sufficient financial resources to pursue its commercialization and IP strategies in Brazil and across Latin America; that market conditions in Brazil and across Latin America will support demand for the Company's products and technology platform; that clinicians, distributors, pharmacies and other stakeholders will continue to support the Company's products; and that no material adverse change will occur in the Company's business, operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to: the risk that the agreement with Mobil Saúde may not be executed or completed on the terms contemplated, on a timely basis, or at all; the risk that Mobil Saúde may not place or prepay the initial order, or may fail to meet the minimum annual purchase commitments, such that exclusivity does not become effective or is subsequently lost; the risk that regulatory approvals required to import, market or distribute the Company's products in Brazil may be delayed, conditioned or denied; challenges in enforcing intellectual property rights in foreign jurisdictions, including Brazil; failure to complete the required formalities for patent maintenance in Brazil; the risk that the granted Brazilian patent or other intellectual property rights may not translate into commercial sales, revenue or partnerships; delays or difficulties in developing, manufacturing or launching VIVI BoxTM on the anticipated timeline or at all; the risk that statistics or third-party data regarding patient populations and market opportunity referenced in this press release may not reflect actual demand for the Company's products; competitive developments in temperature-controlled medication storage and smart refrigeration technologies; foreign exchange, tariff, import/export and other risks associated with operating in Brazil and other Latin American jurisdictions; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms or at all; changes in regulatory requirements or government policy in Brazil or other jurisdictions in which the Company operates; general economic, market, political and business conditions, including in Latin America; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, as disclosed in its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at .

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd.