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The three finishing architectures-manual labor, pre-programmed robotics, and Physical AI-carry sharply different economics depending on part variety, volume, and labor availability

Pre-programmed systems deliver mechanical consistency on uniform geometries but require weeks of reprogramming per new part family, making them unworkable for high-mix production

Manual finishing skill takes four to six months to develop, is non-transferable between operators, and leaves the facility when the operator does Physical AI finishing delivers up to 12x the throughput of skilled manual labor, a 95% rework reduction, and part setup times under five minutes with GrayMatter Robotics CARSON, CA, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three finishing architectures exist on the manufacturing floor: manual labor, pre-programmed robotics, and Physical AI autonomous systems. Each addresses a different slice of the production problem, and the economics of each vary sharply depending on part variety, volume, material complexity, and labor availability. GrayMatter Robotics, a Physical AI company building Factory SuperIntelligence (FSI) for manufacturing, has deployed Physical AI-powered autonomous finishing across 20+ industries and more than 30 million square feet of surface area, offering a comparatively broad view of how all three architectures perform across varying production conditions. With The Manufacturing Institute projecting a 3.8 million worker shortfall across industrial sectors, for manufacturers already absorbing that pressure, the architecture choice determines whether a production floor can scale at all. Head-to-head performance data across all three approaches has historically been scarce, because few operations have run all three simultaneously. "Once you have run all three approaches on real production parts, the differences become clear," said Ariyan Kabir, Co-Founder and CEO of GrayMatter Robotics. "Manual finishing quality walks out the door when the operator does, while pre-programmed systems hold quality until the part changes. Physical AI autonomous systems hold quality regardless." The following comparison maps all three architectures across the production dimensions where their differences are most consequential.

Dimension Manual Finishing Pre-programmed Robotics Physical AI Finishing Adaptability to part variation High; operator adjusts in real time None; deviations cause defects High; continuous sensing and real-time correction Setup / programming time None (operator-dependent) Weeks of CAM work, simulation, debugging, etc Under 5 minutes per new part Operator training time 4–6 months to reach acceptable productivity - 1 day for system operators Throughput vs. skilled labor - - Up to 12x on complex and high-mix parts Rework rate 5–15% added labor burden is typical High when parts vary from programmed model 95% reduction in rework across deployments Performance on high-mix parts Variable: quality depends on individual operator Poor: each new geometry requires new program Strong: geometry-agnostic, no pre-programming required Labor dependency Full: unavailable workers stop production Partial: requires programming specialists Minimal: one operator can supervise multiple cells Air-gapped / edge deployment Not applicable Possible, but without adaptive capability Yes: full data sovereignty, no cloud dependency Consumable waste High: inconsistent pressure and tool use, more applications required Moderate: consistent path, poor feedback control 30–50% reduction; up to 70% in optimized deployments Scalability across industries Limited by labor supply Limited by geometry complexity 20+ industries; 30M+ sq. ft. processed









Where Manual and Pre-Programmed Systems Break Down

Manual finishing and pre-programmed robotics each have a ceiling that manufacturers hit at different points in the production cycle. Manual finishing breaks down when a company scales because an experienced operator develops genuine skill over 4 to 6 months of hands-on work. The developed skill in question is non-transferable, so it exits the building when the operator does. Injury rates and turnover in finishing roles are consistently high, and a projected 3.8 million worker shortfall is already compressing labor supply.

Pre-programmed robotic systems solve the scale problem but introduce a different one. They execute a fixed path with mechanical consistency that works well on uniform geometries, but it starts failing the moment a part deviates from the programmed model. Material variation and tool wear also create conditions the program cannot accommodate. For high-mix manufacturers rotating through dozens of part families, the weeks of reprogramming required for each new geometry make the system economically unfeasible.

A Third Architecture Built Around the Failures of the First Two

Industries that understand the inefficiency of manual and pre-programmed systems are beginning to treat surface finishing as a physics problem. Material removal rate, abrasive tool behavior, friction coefficient, surface topology, and pressure response are all measurable and modelable phenomena. Manual operators internalize those physics through experience, whereas pre-programmed robots approximate them through a fixed path calibrated to a single geometry.

Physical AI systems address these challenges directly, encoding material behavior through Process Intelligence, GrayMatter Robotics' learned understanding of how tools, materials, and surfaces interact under real manufacturing conditions. Process Intelligence was developed through ATLAS, the company's proprietary data regime comprising 7 petabytes of real-world surface finishing data across 30 million square feet, 20+ industries, and 11+ sensing modalities.

Recent research from Frontiers of Information Technology & Electronic Engineering demonstrates that physics-informed neural networks achieve modeling accuracy improvements of 31-37% over state-of-the-art methods while reducing joint trajectory tracking errors by 40-51%. Across GrayMatter Robotics deployments in defense and RV manufacturing, this control architecture has produced a 95% reduction in rework and increased throughput of up to 12 times compared to skilled manual labor across part families and production volumes that are neither controlled nor uniform.

Surface finishing has remained one of manufacturing's most persistent labor problems precisely because the physics are complex and the tolerance for quality variation is low. The three architectures now on the floor handle that complexity differently while the performance gap between them widens. For manufacturers still weighing the decision, the data from high-mix production environments is increasingly hard to set aside.

FAQ

Q: What quality improvements can robotic finishing provide for specialty vehicles?

A: Robotic finishing delivers quality improvements in specialty vehicle production by eliminating the variability caused by operator fatigue and skill gaps. Physical AI systems apply consistent force and path correction across the parts, which consequently reduces rework.

Q: What are the key features of modern robotic finishing systems?

A: Modern robotic finishing systems combine real-time force sensing and adaptive control to handle surface variation to bypass the shortcomings of fixed-path automations. Moreover, Physical AI encodes material behavior through Process Intelligence, allowing the system to adjust pressure and tool angle continuously during each finishing cycle without extensive reprogramming.

Q: Can robotic solutions reduce ergonomic injuries from manual sanding in boat building or manufacturing operations?

A: Robotic finishing cells remove operators from the repetitive high-force motions that drive injury rates in boat hull sanding. Force application and abrasive contact are handled autonomously, eliminating the sustained physical strain that causes musculoskeletal injuries in manual finishing work.

About GrayMatter Robotics

Headquartered in Carson, California, GrayMatter Robotics is building Factory SuperIntelligence that powers the autonomous factories of the future. Founded in 2020, the company develops Physical AI technologies and deploys autonomous factories that handle complex, high-mix tool-manipulation applications such as surface preparation, coating, and inspection processes across some of the most demanding production environments in the world - delivering up to 12x the throughput of skilled manual labor and a 95% reduction in rework. Its air-gapped, edge-deployed architecture ensures full data sovereignty for defense and enterprise-critical operations. To date, GrayMatter Robotics has processed over 30 million square feet of surface area across 20+ industries, serving customers in aerospace, defense, shipbuilding, specialty vehicles, and consumer products. The company is on a mission to reindustrialize American manufacturing and bolster our National Security, bridge the gap between demand and capacity of our industrial base, and ensure the industrial resilience the nation depends on. For more information, visit graymatter-robotics.

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