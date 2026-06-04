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Veeam Research Finds AI's Promise Is Colliding With A Data And AI Trust Gap
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New global C-level study finds 48% of executives say trusted, secure data could unlock 25%+ revenue growth yet only 7% of organizations are truly AI-ready
DUBAI, UAE, June 2026 -Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today unveiled new global research at VeeamON London. The new Data and AI Trust Gap report from Veeam exposes a stark and widening gap at the heart of enterprise AI. While 88% of organizations are already using or piloting AI agents, only 7% qualify as truly AI-ready and 95% say data challenges have already slowed their AI progress. As agentic AI moves from pilots into production, organizations face an urgent challenge: ensuring that the data powering those systems is visible, governed, secure and resilient. The research, based on a global survey of 600 senior executives across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and technology, reveals that AI adoption is scaling dramatically faster than the governance structures designed to manage it. Despite strong executive investment and intent, the ability to control, monitor, and recover from AI failures is critically underdeveloped. Key findings show AI is scaling faster than control:
DUBAI, UAE, June 2026 -Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today unveiled new global research at VeeamON London. The new Data and AI Trust Gap report from Veeam exposes a stark and widening gap at the heart of enterprise AI. While 88% of organizations are already using or piloting AI agents, only 7% qualify as truly AI-ready and 95% say data challenges have already slowed their AI progress. As agentic AI moves from pilots into production, organizations face an urgent challenge: ensuring that the data powering those systems is visible, governed, secure and resilient. The research, based on a global survey of 600 senior executives across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and technology, reveals that AI adoption is scaling dramatically faster than the governance structures designed to manage it. Despite strong executive investment and intent, the ability to control, monitor, and recover from AI failures is critically underdeveloped. Key findings show AI is scaling faster than control:
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Only 7% of organizations are truly AI-ready.
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88% are already using or piloting AI agents.
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Only 28% are confident they can detect AI systems operating outside approved parameters.
95% say data challenges have already slowed AI progress.
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65% of CEOs believe they have a full AI inventory, compared with just 48% of technical leaders.
52% of CEOs believe they actively lead on data, but only 41% of CISOs and 38% of CIOs agree.
48% of CEOs believe trusted, secure, and compliant data could unlock more than 25% revenue growth.
83% of CEOs feel pressure to accelerate their AI and data capabilities.
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Which systems it accessed (29%).
What actions it took (25%)
What decisions it influenced (24%)
Which data the system used (22%)
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95% report unauthorized AI use within their organization and 93% view it as a significant risk.
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Yet only 25% offer approved alternatives, meaning most are trying to suppress demand rather than govern it effectively.
44% say increased cyber risk is the top“Shadow AI” risk.
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24% more likely to detect rogue AI behavior in organizations where CISOs own AI agent risk.
47% less likely to detect rogue AI behavior in organizations relying on shared ownership.
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