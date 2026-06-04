Uzbekistan, Austria Meet To Discuss Bilateral Ties
According to Saida Mirziyoyeva, the talks focused on strengthening political dialogue, increasing trade and economic cooperation, and expanding cultural exchanges between Uzbekistan and Austria.
The sides also exchanged views on Uzbekistan's engagement with the European Union and explored new opportunities for joint projects involving European partners.--
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