Malviya Nagar Blaze: Hotel Owner Sent To Police Custody For 4 Days

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) A day after a massive blaze broke out at the multi-storied Flourish Stay B&B which claimed 21 lives in Malviya Nagar area, the property's owner Lavkesh Bajaj has been sent to four days of police custody, officials said on Thursday.

Lavkesh Bajaj was arrested after a massive manhunt by Delhi Police, which conducted raids across the national Capital. He was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the accused man's lawyer said that they have not received a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) to which Delhi Police said that they would provide a copy of the FIR.

Seeking Bajaj's four-day custody, the police have sought information about the hotel staff, saying that details of only two staff members have been provided so far.

Investigators also sought information related to the hotel's documents and records.

Stating that Lavkesh Bajaj is the owner of the hotel, his lawyer argued that Delhi Police must explain why Bajaj was arrested. According to the defense, Bajaj has been arrested solely because he owns the hotel.

Delhi Police stated that the fire was so severe that the forensic investigation has not yet been completed.

The police informed the court that the hotel staff need to be questioned, as the hotel was being operated under Lavkesh Bajaj's supervision. While seeking his remand, the police told the court that the investigation is still at an initial stage.

"The forensic experts have not yet been able to begin a detailed examination, and the staff were working under his instructions. Therefore, custodial interrogation is necessary for the investigation," officials said.

The police further said that the hotel had permission for only six rooms but was operating 28 rooms. They claimed that there was serious negligence on Lavkesh Bajaj's part.

The defense counsel had opposed the police's request for remand.

Earlier, authorities said that 47 people were rescued from the building, with 26 currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, is treating several injured persons, including police personnel who were among the first responders to enter the burning building.