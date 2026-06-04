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Türkiye Aims To Boost Trade With Turkmenistan To $5 Billion - Turkish Vice President

Türkiye Aims To Boost Trade With Turkmenistan To $5 Billion - Turkish Vice President


2026-06-04 06:04:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Türkiye is seeking to increase its trade turnover with Turkmenistan to $5 billion, Turkish vice president Cevdet Yılmaz said during a meeting with representatives of the Turkish business community in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

Speaking ahead of the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkish-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation, Yılmaz said, that bilateral trade reached approximately $2.2 billion last year, while the leadership of the two countries has set a goal of more than doubling that figure in the coming years.

The Turkish vice president highlighted Turkmenistan's economic development, noting that the country continues to grow despite global economic uncertainties. He praised Turkmenistan's leadership for utilizing national resources to support investment-driven development and economic expansion.

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