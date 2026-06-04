Türkiye Aims To Boost Trade With Turkmenistan To $5 Billion - Turkish Vice President

Türkiye Aims To Boost Trade With Turkmenistan To $5 Billion - Turkish Vice President
Speaking ahead of the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkish-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation, Yılmaz said, that bilateral trade reached approximately $2.2 billion last year, while the leadership of the two countries has set a goal of more than doubling that figure in the coming years.
The Turkish vice president highlighted Turkmenistan's economic development, noting that the country continues to grow despite global economic uncertainties. He praised Turkmenistan's leadership for utilizing national resources to support investment-driven development and economic expansion.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment