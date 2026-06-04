Sambhavna Seth, Avinash Dwivedi Welcomes Twins After 10 Years, Shares Heartwarming Photos

Popular actress and television personality Sambhavna Seth has finally embraced motherhood after nearly a decade of marriage. Sambhavna and her husband, Avinash Dwivedi, have welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, bringing immense joy to their family and fans.

Shared the Happy News on Instagram

Sambhavna announced the heartwarming news through an emotional post on Instagram. Expressing her happiness, she wrote that Diwali had arrived early for her family this year.

"This year's Maha Diwali came early. Both Lakshmi and Ganesh have arrived at our home. Our hearts are full. Har Har Mahadev," she wrote.

As soon as the post went viral, fans, friends, and celebrities from the entertainment industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and blessings for the new parents.

Emotional Pictures Melt Fans' Hearts

Along with the announcement, Sambhavna shared a series of emotional photographs from the special moment. In some pictures, the actress can be seen overwhelmed with emotion and tears of joy, while others show her lovingly holding her newborn twins.

One touching photograph also features Avinash Dwivedi standing by her side, comforting and supporting her during the life-changing moment. The emotional images have deeply moved fans, many of whom have followed the couple's journey for years.

See this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial)

A Long and Difficult Journey to Motherhood

Sambhavna Seth has been open about her struggles to become a mother. Over the years, she underwent multiple IVF treatments in the hope of starting a family. However, she faced several setbacks, including eight unsuccessful IVF attempts and a painful miscarriage.

Despite the emotional and physical challenges, the actress remained hopeful and continued her journey toward parenthood.

Motherhood Through Surrogacy

At 45, Sambhavna Seth's dream of becoming a mother has finally come true through surrogacy. After years of patience, heartbreak, and determination, she and Avinash are now proud parents to twins.

The arrival of their son and daughter marks a beautiful new chapter in their lives. Fans across social media are celebrating the joyous news and sending heartfelt wishes to the family as they begin this exciting journey of parenthood.