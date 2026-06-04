Ghaziabad Madrasa Demolition Reflects Changing India, Says BJP MLA

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, June 4 (IANS) BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar from Ghaziabad's Loni on Thursday strongly supported the ongoing anti-encroachment actions against illegal constructions, including unauthorised madrasas and land grabbers.

He asserted that such measures reflect what he described as a "changing India" rooted in cultural unity and the values of Sanatan traditions.

His remarks came a day after authorities carried out demolition proceedings against the alleged illegal Madrasa Jamia Arabia Ishatul Islam in Dasna and initiated action against unauthorised madrasas in the Khoda area.

In one of the largest anti-encroachment operations undertaken in recent months, the Ghaziabad administration on Wednesday launched a major demolition drive at Madrasa Jamia Arabia Ishatul Islam, located in Kallugarhi village of Dasna. Acting on court directives and revenue department orders, officials deployed six bulldozers to remove structures that authorities claim were built illegally on government land.

Commenting on the action, Gurjar called for strict enforcement of the law across Uttar Pradesh and said authorities should continue taking action against illegal encroachments and activities that violate legal provisions.

Speaking to IANS, Gurjar said, "Whether it is madrasas, illegal land grabbers, or anyone giving Jihad teachings, nothing will be tolerated. This is a changing India. This is the era of Sanatan values. The Partition happened based on religion and culture. Some people had said that they wanted to live in India and follow the culture and traditions; however, some of them are now dreaming about 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' and brutally murdering others."

He further said, "However, now India is changing, and all Sanatan followers are united. People are watching everything, and they want peace. I am sure that the Chief Minister will ensure strong enforcement across all the districts of Uttar Pradesh."

According to Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar, the madrasa in Kallugarhi village had allegedly been constructed on approximately 14 to 15 acres of government land. Officials estimate the value of the land to be between Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore.

The District Magistrate stated that the institution had already been sealed earlier and that Wednesday's demolition operation was conducted as part of the implementation of eviction orders issued under the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Rules, 1952.

Authorities have also ordered the recovery of nearly Rs 1.23 crore as compensation in connection with the encroachment. Officials said that after completion of the demolition process, possession of the land will be formally transferred to the Land Management Committee.

DM Mandar emphasised that the entire exercise was being carried out in accordance with court orders and revenue records. He further revealed that Farooq, who allegedly operated the madrasa, is currently absconding.

A criminal case has been registered against him, and multiple teams have been deployed to locate and apprehend him. Officials said efforts are underway to trace his whereabouts and take further legal action.