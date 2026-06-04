Hyundai, Nvidia In Talks For Major AI Technology Centre In South Korea

Hyundai Motor Group, Nvidia and the South Korean government are reportedly in discussions to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) technology centre in the country, with North Jeolla Province's industrial development zone emerging as a leading candidate for the proposed facility, according to a report by The Korea Herald.

Citing, The Korea Economic Daily, The Korea Herald, reported that the parties are in the final stages of discussions regarding the timing and location of the AI centre. If established, the facility would become one of only a few Nvidia-backed AI research centres globally, alongside similar facilities in Singapore and Taiwan.

Details of the Proposed AI Centre

The discussions follow a memorandum of understanding signed in October between Hyundai Motor Group, Nvidia and South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT to cooperate on the development of AI centres in the country. The proposed centre is expected to focus on next-generation AI, physical AI and robotics, combining Nvidia's AI technologies and expertise with Hyundai Motor Group's manufacturing capabilities and global production network.

Preferred Location and Investment

Saemangeum, home to South Korea's largest land reclamation project on the country's west coast, has been identified as a preferred location for the facility. Hyundai Motor Group has already committed 9 trillion won (USD 5.89 billion) towards developing an innovation hub for AI, robotics and hydrogen industries in the region. According to the report, the area's abundant renewable energy resources could support the energy-intensive infrastructure required for AI operations.

A Hyundai Motor Group official, however, declined to confirm the report and said no decisions have been made regarding the establishment, timing or location of the proposed AI technology centre.

Nvidia CEO's Visit Raises Expectations

Attention is now focused on Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang's visit to Seoul beginning Friday, which may provide further insight into potential cooperation between the two companies. Huang's four-day visit has generated significant interest amid expectations of deeper collaboration between Nvidia and Hyundai Motor Group in AI and robotics.

Focus on Robotics and Boston Dynamics

A key area of focus is expected to be Boston Dynamics, Hyundai Motor Group's robotics affiliate and the developer of the Atlas humanoid robot, as the automaker seeks to expand the deployment of robots across its manufacturing facilities.

"I think that robotics is very important to Korea, and I hope to be able to contribute to robotics in Korea," the report quoted Huang saying on the sidelines of the Computex event in Taiwan on Tuesday. He also said Nvidia would consider additional investments in South Korea, citing the country's strong technology ecosystem and innovative companies.

During his visit, Huang is expected to meet senior executives from several major South Korean companies, including Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun, SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chair Koo Kwang-mo and Naver founder and board chair Lee Hae-jin. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)