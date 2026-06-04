VIRAL POST Bengaluru's Rent SHOCK! Techie Earning ₹24 LPA Quits HSR Layout Over ₹45K 1BHK

Young professionals in Bengaluru are discussing more and more about the city's rising rents and expense of living. Many people are starting to wonder if the premium they pay is worth it, even while districts like HSR Layout are still well-liked for their close proximity to offices and lively social scene.

A PayPal employee in Bengaluru started one such conversation with a post that went popular on the workplace networking site Grapevine. In the post titled 'Goodbye HSR Layout! Paying 45k rent for a 1BHK is absolute madness', the professional detailed his decision to move out of the sought-after locality after concluding that the expenses no longer made sense.

“I am extremely relieved today to announce that I am finally vacating HSR because of sheer common sense. This feels like a massive weight lifted off my shoulders and I am genuinely happy to share this realization,” he said.

The man revealed that he first relocated to the area as a result of peer pressure and ultimately had to pay what he considered to be an excessive rent. A coworker then urged him to look into Brookefield housing choices.

The employee claimed that after seeing the neighbourhood and the flats, he came to the conclusion that there were many better possibilities within his price range.“Their setup was completely eye-opening,” he wrote, adding that he had visited 15 apartments in the layout but only 3 seemed decent and just one had a reliable water supply.

He claimed that in the end, he signed a contract for an apartment in a more sedate neighbourhood that was further away from the city's IT centers. After making the choice, he had a busy weekend packing and organising his goods' transit.

“I have to admit, I am completely exhausted by the fake aesthetic. It drained a 24L income that I was trying hard to save up by myself,” he wrote, before adding,“Goodbye, HSR, and goodbye, terrible traffic, for making this decision so simple.”

Social Media Reactions

The post quickly gained traction online, prompting users to share their own experiences in Bengaluru. One user wrote,“I too did this a year back, moved from JP Nagar to Yelahanka. 5X better flat, 3X the area, same price, a nice view of a big lake and so much better landlords it's pretty difficult to understand if the area, flat and landlords are good.”

Another person said, "Help us as well, buddy, to move out of Banglore."

“24L ke income me 45k ka rent kaise de dete hain log!!” wrote a third user.“But it always better we stay near office. Especially if you have backpain or hectic workload,” remarked another.