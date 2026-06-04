Heavy Rain, Flash Floods Expected In 16 Provinces
In a statement posted on X, the ministry said that heavy rain, thunderstorms, and flash floods are expected tomorrow in the provinces of Badakhshan, Takhar, Kunduz, Panjshir, Baghlan, Samangan, Bamyan, Sar-I-Pul, Khost, Paktia, Logar, Kunar, Nuristan, Laghman, Kapisa and Nangarhar.
The ministry added that rainfall amounts in different areas are forecast to range between 10 and 30 millimeters.
It further stated that strong winds are also expected in central, eastern, northern, southeastern, southern, and western provinces, with wind speeds predicted to range between 50 and 90 kilometers per hour.
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