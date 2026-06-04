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AUD/USD Forex Signal Today 03/06: Bulls Target 0.7250
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7250. Add a stop-loss at 0.7100. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7100. Add a stop-loss at 0.7250.
Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the key resistance level at 0.7250. A drop below the ascending trendline will invalidate the bullish outlook.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our AUD/USD Forex forecast? Here's a list of some of the best Australian forex brokers to check out.
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