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CAD/CHF Forex Signal Today 03/06: Loonie Targets 0.58
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal
- I am a buyer above 0.57, with a stop at 0.5650, and a target of 0.58.
Breaking above the 0.57 level in the CAD/CHF pair looks to be the next potential move, one that could open up a bit of a trade. I have no interest in shorting this pair anytime soon.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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