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Heyball Academy Bengaluru Introduces 'Neural Rewiring' Coaching To India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, June-1st, 2026: Heyball Academy Bengaluru, in partnership with Chris Henry Sports, successfully concluded its inaugural Level 1 Chris Henry Coach Certification Program and the accompanying player and junior intensive trainings from 27 to 31 May 2026. The weeklong initiative, marking Chris Henry's first official coaching visit to India, brought together coaches, academy owners and competitive players from across the country to experience internationally benchmarked coaching and performance systems.
Delivered by world-renowned coach Chris Henry alongside Pranit J Ramchandani, India's first Chris Henry Level 2 certified coach and founder of Heyball Academy Bengaluru, the program introduced neuroscience-based coaching methods, modern snooker techniques and Heyball training frameworks designed to build a sustainable high-performance coaching ecosystem in India. Highlights included Chris Henry's“Neural ReWiring” system, a hybrid model blending snooker and Heyball methodologies to accelerate skill acquisition and improve competitive consistency.
The sold-out certification combined structured fundamentals with practical coach development and performance-oriented training. Participants, ranging from aspiring certified coaches to top junior players and academy directors, completed an intensive curriculum designed to raise coaching standards and enhance long-term player development across the country.
“Our initiative received an overwhelming response,” said Pranit J. Ramchandani.“Coaches, academy directors and leading junior players from across the country joined two days of neuroscience-driven coaching and hands-on skill development. Our vision is to build a stronger coaching ecosystem in India by introducing modern systems, practical understanding, and international standards that can genuinely help coaches and players grow.”
“India has tremendous potential in cue sports,” said Chris Henry.“I was impressed by the professionalism and enthusiasm of the coaches and young players. With structured education grounded in neuroscience, India can accelerate its progress and compete more consistently at the highest levels.”
Heyball Academy Bengaluru currently supports more than 20 competitive players and 10 junior athletes through structured coaching and high-performance development programs. Building on the success of the May programs, the academy will expand advanced player development, junior training and coach education offerings in the coming months.
Delivered by world-renowned coach Chris Henry alongside Pranit J Ramchandani, India's first Chris Henry Level 2 certified coach and founder of Heyball Academy Bengaluru, the program introduced neuroscience-based coaching methods, modern snooker techniques and Heyball training frameworks designed to build a sustainable high-performance coaching ecosystem in India. Highlights included Chris Henry's“Neural ReWiring” system, a hybrid model blending snooker and Heyball methodologies to accelerate skill acquisition and improve competitive consistency.
The sold-out certification combined structured fundamentals with practical coach development and performance-oriented training. Participants, ranging from aspiring certified coaches to top junior players and academy directors, completed an intensive curriculum designed to raise coaching standards and enhance long-term player development across the country.
“Our initiative received an overwhelming response,” said Pranit J. Ramchandani.“Coaches, academy directors and leading junior players from across the country joined two days of neuroscience-driven coaching and hands-on skill development. Our vision is to build a stronger coaching ecosystem in India by introducing modern systems, practical understanding, and international standards that can genuinely help coaches and players grow.”
“India has tremendous potential in cue sports,” said Chris Henry.“I was impressed by the professionalism and enthusiasm of the coaches and young players. With structured education grounded in neuroscience, India can accelerate its progress and compete more consistently at the highest levels.”
Heyball Academy Bengaluru currently supports more than 20 competitive players and 10 junior athletes through structured coaching and high-performance development programs. Building on the success of the May programs, the academy will expand advanced player development, junior training and coach education offerings in the coming months.
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