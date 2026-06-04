BTC Pipeline Transports Nearly 557 Million Tons Of Azerbaijani Oil Over 20 Years

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Nearly 557 million tons of Azerbaijani oil have been transported to global markets through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline (BTC) pipeline to date, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, AzerNEWS reports.

The milestone coincides with the 20th anniversary of the departure of the first tanker loaded with crude oil transported via the pipeline.

According to the ministry, the first tanker carrying export crude delivered through BTC departed on June 4, 2006. The filling of the pipeline, which officially entered operation in June 2006, began on May 10, 2005, while the first crude oil reached the Ceyhan Terminal on May 28, 2006.

The BTC pipeline transports oil produced from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli fields in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea as well as condensate from the Shah Deniz Field project.

Beginning at the Sangachal Terminal, the pipeline passes through Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye before reaching the Mediterranean coast at Ceyhan.

The BTC pipeline remains one of the most strategically important energy corridors in the region, playing a key role in Azerbaijan's oil export infrastructure and in the diversification of energy supply routes to international markets.