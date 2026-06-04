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Laurel’s Diary By Gina DiMarco Explores the Long Aftermath of Trauma, Intimacy, and the Difficult Work of Reclamation
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Gina DiMarco’s unflinching memoir examines survival not as a moment, but as an ongoing negotiation with memory, trust, identity, and love.
Gina DiMarco is pleased to announce the release of her new memoir, Laurel’s Diary: A Memoir of Trauma, Intimacy, and the Work of Reclamation.
Structured through diary entries, emails, and reflective prose, Laurel’s Diary examines the enduring psychological and relational impact of sexual assault with unusual candor and precision. Rather than presenting trauma as a singular event followed by clean recovery, the memoir explores how violence reshapes perception, intimacy, communication, and moral judgment long after the assault itself has ended.
At the center of the book is Laurel, a woman attempting to navigate the unstable terrain between survival and connection. Through fragmented personal writings captured in real time, readers witness the difficult process of relearning consent, rebuilding trust, and confronting the ways trauma persists in the body, in relationships, and in everyday interactions. The memoir deliberately resists sentimental framing and simplistic closure, presenting healing as uneven, incomplete, and deeply human.
Laurel’s Diary confronts trauma, consent, identity, and survival through unflinching real-time testimony and reflection.
Beyond its personal account, the memoir also questions contemporary assumptions surrounding trauma and recovery, examining the pressures survivors often face to perform healing in ways that are socially acceptable or emotionally digestible. The result is a psychologically nuanced exploration of injury, identity, and the moral complexity introduced into love, friendship, and self-understanding after violence.
Early readers have praised the book for its honesty and restraint, describing it as “raw, intelligent, and impossible to forget.”
Laurel’s Diary: A Memoir of Trauma, Intimacy, and the Work of Reclamation is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major online retailers.
Amazon:
Barnes & Noble:
About the Author
Gina DiMarco is a writer whose work explores trauma, intimacy, and the complex process of rebuilding a life after disruption. In Laurel’s Diary, she draws from lived experience to examine the long aftermath of sexual assault, offering a psychologically nuanced account of how trust, identity, intimacy, and relationships are reshaped over time. Her writing is marked by intellectual candor and an unflinching commitment to honesty, resisting simplistic portrayals of recovery in favor of a more realistic examination of healing as an ongoing process.
In addition to her memoir, Gina has written several children’s books inspired by her five sons, creating imaginative stories that reflect the humor, curiosity, and wonder of childhood.
Connect with Gina online at
Website:
TikTok: @ginadwrites
Instagram:
Facebook:
Book Details
Laurel’s Diary: A Memoir of Trauma, Intimacy, and the Work of Reclamation
By Gina DiMarco
Publisher: Stillwater Press
Published: May 11, 2026
ISBN: 9798985839098
Genre: Memoir
PR by BookBuzz
BookBuzzhelps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let’s Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!
Gina DiMarco is pleased to announce the release of her new memoir, Laurel’s Diary: A Memoir of Trauma, Intimacy, and the Work of Reclamation.
Structured through diary entries, emails, and reflective prose, Laurel’s Diary examines the enduring psychological and relational impact of sexual assault with unusual candor and precision. Rather than presenting trauma as a singular event followed by clean recovery, the memoir explores how violence reshapes perception, intimacy, communication, and moral judgment long after the assault itself has ended.
At the center of the book is Laurel, a woman attempting to navigate the unstable terrain between survival and connection. Through fragmented personal writings captured in real time, readers witness the difficult process of relearning consent, rebuilding trust, and confronting the ways trauma persists in the body, in relationships, and in everyday interactions. The memoir deliberately resists sentimental framing and simplistic closure, presenting healing as uneven, incomplete, and deeply human.
Laurel’s Diary confronts trauma, consent, identity, and survival through unflinching real-time testimony and reflection.
Beyond its personal account, the memoir also questions contemporary assumptions surrounding trauma and recovery, examining the pressures survivors often face to perform healing in ways that are socially acceptable or emotionally digestible. The result is a psychologically nuanced exploration of injury, identity, and the moral complexity introduced into love, friendship, and self-understanding after violence.
Early readers have praised the book for its honesty and restraint, describing it as “raw, intelligent, and impossible to forget.”
Laurel’s Diary: A Memoir of Trauma, Intimacy, and the Work of Reclamation is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major online retailers.
Amazon:
Barnes & Noble:
About the Author
Gina DiMarco is a writer whose work explores trauma, intimacy, and the complex process of rebuilding a life after disruption. In Laurel’s Diary, she draws from lived experience to examine the long aftermath of sexual assault, offering a psychologically nuanced account of how trust, identity, intimacy, and relationships are reshaped over time. Her writing is marked by intellectual candor and an unflinching commitment to honesty, resisting simplistic portrayals of recovery in favor of a more realistic examination of healing as an ongoing process.
In addition to her memoir, Gina has written several children’s books inspired by her five sons, creating imaginative stories that reflect the humor, curiosity, and wonder of childhood.
Connect with Gina online at
Website:
TikTok: @ginadwrites
Instagram:
Facebook:
Book Details
Laurel’s Diary: A Memoir of Trauma, Intimacy, and the Work of Reclamation
By Gina DiMarco
Publisher: Stillwater Press
Published: May 11, 2026
ISBN: 9798985839098
Genre: Memoir
PR by BookBuzz
BookBuzzhelps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let’s Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!
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