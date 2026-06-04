403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Commercial Bank of Dubai – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) 4 June 2026
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD or the Bank) at ‘A-’ and ‘A2’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed CBD’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb-’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Stable.
The Bank’s LT FCR is set two notches above the BSR to reflect the high level of extraordinary support, which mitigates some weaknesses in CBD’s intrinsic creditworthiness. CI expects the Bank to receive support from the UAE government (Sovereign ratings: ‘AA-’/‘A1+’/Stable) in case of need. The government has demonstrated such support in the past and, in CI’s view, has the means and willingness to continue to do so in the future.
CBD’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bbb-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The CFS is underpinned by strong and better-than-sector-average operating profitability and ROAA, good liquidity overall, and sound capital ratios. The Bank’s solid business franchise and a long-standing management team, which has generated stable revenue streams for many years, are non-financial factors supporting the rating. Some of the factors negatively affecting the CFS are a higher level of Stage 2 loans compared to peers, which could exert asset quality pressures in the current difficult environment, and lower loan-loss reserve (LLR) coverage and extended NPL coverage ratios than the peer average. In addition, there are customer concentrations in loans and deposits as well as sector concentration in real estate, in common with peers.
The principal credit challenge currently is the economic disruption due to missile and drone activity in March/April. While military exchanges between US, Israel and Iran have recently reduced in severity, broadly in line with CI’s baseline assumption, the risk of renewed escalation persists in the absence of a near-term negotiated settlement. A resumption or intensification of the conflict would adversely affect the already weakened operating environment across GCC countries and weigh heavily on regional stability. Downside risks would be more pronounced if the conflict is prolonged or results in sustained disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Given the strong performance of the UAE’s non-oil sector prior to the conflict and the government’s readiness to provide liquidity support, the banking sector and economy are seen as resilient. Additionally, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced a series of measures in mid-March 2026 aimed at strengthening liquidity and encouraging banks to support customers wherever necessary.
The OPERA for the UAE indicates modest risk and reflects the relative dependence of the economy on hydrocarbons, moderate institutional strength, and limited monetary policy flexibility since the AED is pegged to the USD. We note that the economic risk is partially mitigated by the support of the wealthy emirate of Abu Dhabi to the federation, and the availability of a very large buffer of external assets under the management of sovereign wealth funds in the country. The UAE banking sector remained resilient in 2025, with good financial fundamentals, driven by a strong macroeconomic environment. The OPERA also considers the negative effects of significant regional uncertainties on the Emirati economy and the banking sector.
CBD’s business model has remained unchanged for many years. While the Bank's operations lack geographic diversification and remain dependent on the local economy, its strong customer franchises and proven management capability, demonstrated through navigation of previous downturns, position it well to weather current challenges. Despite holding a modest 3% share of total banking sector assets, the Bank has maintained its market share in the face of competition from larger banks.
CBD’s asset quality parameters were reasonably healthy at the start of the regional conflict, and Q1 26 figures showed further improvement, with the Bank reporting its best NPL and LLR ratios in a decade. However, CBD’s Stage 2 ratio remains moderately high, despite a steady decline, indicating some stress. Both Stage 2 and Stage 3 numbers could rise moving forward, though much will depend on how long the Strait remains closed and how swiftly the economy recovers. What works in CBD’s favour is its sound credit standards and fairly diversified loan portfolio, with low exposures to tourism and hospitality, transport, construction, and services. Loans to the real estate sector have decreased over the years, but still remain high at 17% of gross loans in Q1 26. The sector is performing well; a correction was forecast this year due to oversupply, but with demand declining since the conflict began, rentals and property prices could fall more than expected in the coming months, especially if economic recovery is delayed. The retail mortgage portfolio, which makes up a fifth of gross loans, could be adversely affected in the event of a prolonged downturn and severe job losses.
Customer concentration in loans remains high, although consistent with the sector. The Bank is actively monitoring its customers across all sectors, and requests for deferment have so far been minimal. The CBUAE has introduced forbearance measures, which are available until June 2026, but only for customers directly affected by the outbreak of hostilities. CBD applied a management ECL overlay in Q1 26, reflecting its cautious stance due to regional volatility. The Bank’s credit absorption capacity is regarded as solid, supported by strong operating profitability.
CBD has a decades-long history of strong performance, and its profitability metrics have withstood challenging conditions in the local market. Income generation remains solid, supported by a healthy and above sector median net interest margin (NIM), with one of the sector’s lowest funding costs driven by a high CASA ratio, and a good operating efficiency ratio. Despite subdued business sentiment and a weaker operating environment since March 2026, we expect the Bank’s key ratios to remain healthy. While net profit growth was modest in Q1 26, with higher operating profits offset by increased precautionary impairment charges, the Bank’s profitability ratios remain strong.
Declining benchmark interest rates since H2 24 have compressed the NIM over the last two years, slowing the operating profit growth rate; however, CBD’s operating profitability ratio of 2.9% in 2025 remains good and above the median for CI-rated banks in the country. Non-interest income continued to contribute significantly to total income last year, thanks to high fee income and good trading gains. CBD’s cost-to-income ratio remains among the lowest in the market. Credit costs continued to fall in 2025, as in the previous year, supported by good recoveries and improved asset quality.
In our view, liquidity risks for CBD and the banking sector are low, given the generous backstop facilities provided by the central bank, which are in place until June 2026, but could be extended. The Bank has a large deposit base, supplemented by moderate wholesale borrowings, and maintains strong regulatory ratios. CBD’s key liquidity indicators are satisfactory; however, its loan-based liquidity metrics are tighter than the sector median. Customer deposits declined slightly in Q1 26, with strong growth in CASA balances offset by a fall in term deposits. This could have a positive impact on the NIM going forward. The Bank’s liquid asset ratio was a healthy 22% in Q1 26. We expect related-party funding to be available as it has been during previous stressed liquidity situations in the UAE banking sector. The Bank does not disclose customer concentration levels, but these are likely to be high, consistent with the market.
The Bank’s capital ratios are at acceptable levels, though below the high sector medians and are relatively close to the regulatory minimums. The Bank exercised its call option to fully redeem its USD600mn AT1 securities in April 2026 without arranging for an immediate replacement. Since this was approved by the CBUAE, it signals that the Bank is financially stable. However, the 177bp drop in the Tier 1 ratio increases the Bank's vulnerability to external shocks. CET1 capital remains unaffected at 12.5% after the redemption. The Bank can, of course, raise Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital from the market at a later stage once regional tensions ease. It can also build capital through retained earnings, although the internal capital generation rate could decline this year if there is a significant increase in credit costs. CBD’s capital flexibility remains strong, supported by solid earnings and a moderate dividend payout ratio. Shareholders have not needed to inject capital for many years, but, in CI’s view, would be able and willing to do so if necessary.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR indicates that we expect the Bank to maintain its current financial performance and that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. While key financial parameters may weaken depending on the duration of the current conflict, given the Bank’s sound overall financials, we expect this to be temporary.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
An upgrade of the BSR and LT FCR, or a revision of the Outlook to Positive, remains unlikely in the near term. However, it could be considered if the operating environment improves significantly and there is a substantial, sustainable improvement in the Bank’s standalone profile, particularly its capital and coverage ratios.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
A Negative Outlook or a downgrade of the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR would require a deterioration in its standalone strength. This could result from a significant and sudden deterioration in asset quality and profitability that the Bank might not be able to rectify within a reasonable timeframe, or a change in our assessment of the support level the Bank receives.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2021-25. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 1988. The ratings were last updated in June 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: Yes
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: Yes
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD or the Bank) at ‘A-’ and ‘A2’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed CBD’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb-’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Stable.
The Bank’s LT FCR is set two notches above the BSR to reflect the high level of extraordinary support, which mitigates some weaknesses in CBD’s intrinsic creditworthiness. CI expects the Bank to receive support from the UAE government (Sovereign ratings: ‘AA-’/‘A1+’/Stable) in case of need. The government has demonstrated such support in the past and, in CI’s view, has the means and willingness to continue to do so in the future.
CBD’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bbb-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The CFS is underpinned by strong and better-than-sector-average operating profitability and ROAA, good liquidity overall, and sound capital ratios. The Bank’s solid business franchise and a long-standing management team, which has generated stable revenue streams for many years, are non-financial factors supporting the rating. Some of the factors negatively affecting the CFS are a higher level of Stage 2 loans compared to peers, which could exert asset quality pressures in the current difficult environment, and lower loan-loss reserve (LLR) coverage and extended NPL coverage ratios than the peer average. In addition, there are customer concentrations in loans and deposits as well as sector concentration in real estate, in common with peers.
The principal credit challenge currently is the economic disruption due to missile and drone activity in March/April. While military exchanges between US, Israel and Iran have recently reduced in severity, broadly in line with CI’s baseline assumption, the risk of renewed escalation persists in the absence of a near-term negotiated settlement. A resumption or intensification of the conflict would adversely affect the already weakened operating environment across GCC countries and weigh heavily on regional stability. Downside risks would be more pronounced if the conflict is prolonged or results in sustained disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Given the strong performance of the UAE’s non-oil sector prior to the conflict and the government’s readiness to provide liquidity support, the banking sector and economy are seen as resilient. Additionally, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced a series of measures in mid-March 2026 aimed at strengthening liquidity and encouraging banks to support customers wherever necessary.
The OPERA for the UAE indicates modest risk and reflects the relative dependence of the economy on hydrocarbons, moderate institutional strength, and limited monetary policy flexibility since the AED is pegged to the USD. We note that the economic risk is partially mitigated by the support of the wealthy emirate of Abu Dhabi to the federation, and the availability of a very large buffer of external assets under the management of sovereign wealth funds in the country. The UAE banking sector remained resilient in 2025, with good financial fundamentals, driven by a strong macroeconomic environment. The OPERA also considers the negative effects of significant regional uncertainties on the Emirati economy and the banking sector.
CBD’s business model has remained unchanged for many years. While the Bank's operations lack geographic diversification and remain dependent on the local economy, its strong customer franchises and proven management capability, demonstrated through navigation of previous downturns, position it well to weather current challenges. Despite holding a modest 3% share of total banking sector assets, the Bank has maintained its market share in the face of competition from larger banks.
CBD’s asset quality parameters were reasonably healthy at the start of the regional conflict, and Q1 26 figures showed further improvement, with the Bank reporting its best NPL and LLR ratios in a decade. However, CBD’s Stage 2 ratio remains moderately high, despite a steady decline, indicating some stress. Both Stage 2 and Stage 3 numbers could rise moving forward, though much will depend on how long the Strait remains closed and how swiftly the economy recovers. What works in CBD’s favour is its sound credit standards and fairly diversified loan portfolio, with low exposures to tourism and hospitality, transport, construction, and services. Loans to the real estate sector have decreased over the years, but still remain high at 17% of gross loans in Q1 26. The sector is performing well; a correction was forecast this year due to oversupply, but with demand declining since the conflict began, rentals and property prices could fall more than expected in the coming months, especially if economic recovery is delayed. The retail mortgage portfolio, which makes up a fifth of gross loans, could be adversely affected in the event of a prolonged downturn and severe job losses.
Customer concentration in loans remains high, although consistent with the sector. The Bank is actively monitoring its customers across all sectors, and requests for deferment have so far been minimal. The CBUAE has introduced forbearance measures, which are available until June 2026, but only for customers directly affected by the outbreak of hostilities. CBD applied a management ECL overlay in Q1 26, reflecting its cautious stance due to regional volatility. The Bank’s credit absorption capacity is regarded as solid, supported by strong operating profitability.
CBD has a decades-long history of strong performance, and its profitability metrics have withstood challenging conditions in the local market. Income generation remains solid, supported by a healthy and above sector median net interest margin (NIM), with one of the sector’s lowest funding costs driven by a high CASA ratio, and a good operating efficiency ratio. Despite subdued business sentiment and a weaker operating environment since March 2026, we expect the Bank’s key ratios to remain healthy. While net profit growth was modest in Q1 26, with higher operating profits offset by increased precautionary impairment charges, the Bank’s profitability ratios remain strong.
Declining benchmark interest rates since H2 24 have compressed the NIM over the last two years, slowing the operating profit growth rate; however, CBD’s operating profitability ratio of 2.9% in 2025 remains good and above the median for CI-rated banks in the country. Non-interest income continued to contribute significantly to total income last year, thanks to high fee income and good trading gains. CBD’s cost-to-income ratio remains among the lowest in the market. Credit costs continued to fall in 2025, as in the previous year, supported by good recoveries and improved asset quality.
In our view, liquidity risks for CBD and the banking sector are low, given the generous backstop facilities provided by the central bank, which are in place until June 2026, but could be extended. The Bank has a large deposit base, supplemented by moderate wholesale borrowings, and maintains strong regulatory ratios. CBD’s key liquidity indicators are satisfactory; however, its loan-based liquidity metrics are tighter than the sector median. Customer deposits declined slightly in Q1 26, with strong growth in CASA balances offset by a fall in term deposits. This could have a positive impact on the NIM going forward. The Bank’s liquid asset ratio was a healthy 22% in Q1 26. We expect related-party funding to be available as it has been during previous stressed liquidity situations in the UAE banking sector. The Bank does not disclose customer concentration levels, but these are likely to be high, consistent with the market.
The Bank’s capital ratios are at acceptable levels, though below the high sector medians and are relatively close to the regulatory minimums. The Bank exercised its call option to fully redeem its USD600mn AT1 securities in April 2026 without arranging for an immediate replacement. Since this was approved by the CBUAE, it signals that the Bank is financially stable. However, the 177bp drop in the Tier 1 ratio increases the Bank's vulnerability to external shocks. CET1 capital remains unaffected at 12.5% after the redemption. The Bank can, of course, raise Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital from the market at a later stage once regional tensions ease. It can also build capital through retained earnings, although the internal capital generation rate could decline this year if there is a significant increase in credit costs. CBD’s capital flexibility remains strong, supported by solid earnings and a moderate dividend payout ratio. Shareholders have not needed to inject capital for many years, but, in CI’s view, would be able and willing to do so if necessary.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR indicates that we expect the Bank to maintain its current financial performance and that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. While key financial parameters may weaken depending on the duration of the current conflict, given the Bank’s sound overall financials, we expect this to be temporary.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
An upgrade of the BSR and LT FCR, or a revision of the Outlook to Positive, remains unlikely in the near term. However, it could be considered if the operating environment improves significantly and there is a substantial, sustainable improvement in the Bank’s standalone profile, particularly its capital and coverage ratios.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
A Negative Outlook or a downgrade of the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR would require a deterioration in its standalone strength. This could result from a significant and sudden deterioration in asset quality and profitability that the Bank might not be able to rectify within a reasonable timeframe, or a change in our assessment of the support level the Bank receives.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2021-25. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 1988. The ratings were last updated in June 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: Yes
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: Yes
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment