Redox Flow Battery Market To Hit USD 4.96 Bn By 2031 With Vanadium Systems Segment Holding 49.2% Share Mordor Intelligence Reports

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global redox flow battery market is gaining momentum as grid-stability mandates such as FERC Order 841 in the United States and the EU Clean Energy Package encourage the deployment of advanced energy storage solutions. Rapid cost reductions enabled by vanadium leasing models are improving project economics and accelerating adoption.

Hyderabad, India, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the global redox flow battery market is expected to grow from USD 1.83 billion in 2025 to USD 4.96 billion by 2031. Growth is being supported by stronger policies promoting long-duration energy storage, lower electrolyte financing costs, and increasing corporate demand for storage solutions with extended discharge durations.

Vanadium-based systems continue to hold a significant share of installed capacity, while iron flow batteries are gaining momentum due to their abundant raw materials and simplified supply chains. Utility-scale projects remain the largest application segment, although commercial and industrial deployments are expanding rapidly as businesses seek to reduce peak electricity costs. Asia-Pacific leads the market, while supportive policies in North America and Europe are creating new opportunities for adoption.

Redox Flow Battery Market Trends & Forecast

Regulatory Support Strengthens Market Adoption

Supportive energy policies are encouraging wider participation of energy storage systems in electricity markets. These reforms allow flow batteries to access multiple revenue opportunities and improve project economics. Utilities are also increasingly favoring long-duration storage technologies because they offer greater flexibility and can be expanded without replacing the entire system. As a result, flow batteries are gaining stronger traction across both regulated and competitive power markets.

“The evolving role of long-duration energy storage is bringing greater attention to technologies such as redox flow batteries, with investment and deployment decisions increasingly shaped by grid reliability, renewable integration, and lifecycle considerations. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research framework that combines extensive secondary sources, industry engagement, and structured market validation, helping stakeholders assess market developments with a level of transparency and comparability that supports informed decision-making" says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Innovative Financing Improves Project Economics

New financing approaches are helping reduce the upfront cost burden associated with flow battery installations. Leasing models allow developers to spread costs over time while reducing exposure to raw material price fluctuations. The ability to reuse key battery materials further enhances long-term value, making large-scale energy storage projects more attractive to investors and accelerating market growth.

Renewable Expansion Fuels Need for Longer Storage

The rapid growth of solar and wind generation is increasing demand for storage systems that can supply electricity for extended periods. While short-duration batteries remain common, flow batteries are becoming a preferred option for applications requiring longer discharge times and frequent cycling. Their durability and long operational life make them well suited for supporting renewable energy integration.

Redox Flow Battery Industry Segment Dynamics & Scalability Priorities

By Type

Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB)

Zinc-Bromine Flow Battery

Iron Flow Battery

Organic/Hybrid Flow Battery

Other Chemistries (e.g., Fe/Cr, H2-Br2)

By Application



Utility-Scale Energy Storage (Above 10 MWh) Micro-grids and Islands

Commercial and Industrial Facilities

Residential Nanogrids

EV-Charging Plaza Buffering

Other Applications (Defense, Mining, Off-grid Telecom)

By End User

Power Utilities/IPPs

Renewable Project Developers

Commercial and Industrial Owners

Government and Defense

Research and Academic Institutions

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:

Redox Flow Battery Market Growth vs Revenue Leadership

Asia-Pacific: Market Leadership Through Policy Support

Asia-Pacific remains the leading region for redox flow battery adoption, supported by strong government backing, large-scale renewable integration, and growing investments in long-duration energy storage. Countries such as China, Japan, and Australia are also exploring alternative flow battery chemistries to strengthen supply chain resilience and diversify technology options.

North America: Expanding Long-Duration Storage Deployment

North America continues to see rising demand for long-duration storage, driven by supportive incentives, utility procurements, and renewable energy expansion. The United States leads regional deployment activity, while Canada and Mexico are increasingly evaluating flow battery projects to improve grid reliability and support clean energy objectives.

Europe: Advancing Innovation and Sustainable Technologies

Europe is emerging as a key innovation hub for flow battery technologies, particularly in the development of environmentally compliant components and advanced membrane solutions. Favorable market mechanisms and growing renewable energy projects are encouraging wider adoption across major economies and northern European countries.

Redox Flow Battery Companies:

Sumitomo Electric Industries

VRB Energy

Invinity Energy Systems

ESS Inc.

Redflow Limited

Primus Power

Largo Clean Energy

CellCube (Enerox GmbH)

VoltStorage GmbH

VFlow Tech

Lockheed Martin (GridStar Flow)

HydraRedox



H2 Inc.

Bushveld Energy Rongke Power

Stryten Energy

EnerVenue

UniEnergy Tech (UET)

Volterion GmbH

StorEn Technologies

Gain Region-Wise Analysis and Localized Coverage, Including the Japanese Edition:

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