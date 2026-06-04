Israel, Lebanon Agree To Conditional Ceasefire

MENAFN - Jordan Times) BEIRUT, Lebanon - Israel and Lebanon agreed Wednesday to implement a ceasefire but said it would require a "complete cessation" of fire by Iran-backed Hizbollah, according to a joint statement after US-led talks in Washington.

The two sides, which do not have formal diplomatic relations, also agreed to create "pilot zones" in which the Lebanese armed forces "will take exclusive control of the territory to the exclusion of all non-state actors".

The development came despite continued cross-border attacks earlier in the day, with Hizbollah saying it targeted Israeli troops and Israeli strikes killing at least nine people in southern Lebanon.

The joint statement said the ceasefire was "contingent on a complete cessation" of fire by Hizbollah as well as evacuation of the group's operatives from southern Lebanon.

The meetings in Washington were the fourth round of direct talks by Lebanese and Israeli diplomats since fighting erupted on March 2, when Hizbollah renewed attacks against Israel in support of Iran.

Both sides will meet for more talks the week of June 22, the statement said, "with a view toward reaching a comprehensive agreement".

Hostilities continue

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said he wanted to separate talks on the conflict in Lebanon and those on the war with Iran.

Tehran, however, insists the conflicts are linked and its Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that any attack on Beirut would trigger a "full-scale resumption" of war.

The Israeli military said it intercepted a "hostile aircraft" and two projectiles that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon on Wednesday.

Hizbollah, for its part, said that "in response to the Israeli enemy army's violation of the ceasefire", its fighters targeted soldiers in northern Israel with a rocket barrage.

A truce to halt the fighting in Lebanon was meant to take hold on April 17, but has never been observed, with both sides justifying their ongoing attacks by the other's alleged violations.

Senior Hizbollah official Mahmud Qomati had told AFP on Tuesday that the group would "not accept a partial ceasefire".

Paramedics

Among the Israeli strikes on Wednesday was one targeting a car on the main highway out of the capital, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) said.

The NNA also reported strikes on more than 20 locations in the south, some after Israel's military warned residents of several villages to evacuate.

The health ministry said an Israeli attack on Al Hawsh near the city of Tyre killed four Syrians and two Palestinians.

But an Israeli military spokesperson told AFP's Jerusalem bureau that "we are not aware of any such attack having occurred in the area".

The Lebanese health ministry said an Israeli strike elsewhere in the south targeted an ambulance, killing two paramedics from the Risala Scouts Association, which is affiliated with Hizbollah's ally the Amal movement.

The ministry circulated images of a badly damaged ambulance, with medical masks spilling out of the vehicle and scattered on the road.

At least 130 emergency and health workers have been killed since the fighting began.

Lebanon's army said a soldier was also killed in an Israeli strike, while an officer and a soldier were wounded in a separate attack on a military vehicle.

The force denounced what it called Israel's "deliberate targeting of army personnel, vehicles and positions".

Petition

On Tuesday, Israel's military alleged that Hizbollah members were operating in Tyre's Christian quarter and said it would warn people to leave should the group remain there.

An AFP correspondent said the situation in Tyre was relatively calm on Wednesday morning, adding that some people who had been sleeping in cars or tents at the edge of the Christian quarter left for other parts of the city.

A petition calling for Tyre to be declared an "open city" free of any armed presence and urging Lebanon's military to deploy there has garnered more than 180 signatures, including local lawyers and intellectuals.

Hizbollah has a strong presence in Tyre, and some signatories have since been attacked on social media for their stance.

More than 200 people have signed a similar petition concerning Nabatieh, another large south Lebanon city that has come under Israeli attack.

Israel has recently escalated its attacks and is staging its deepest ground offensive into Lebanon in two decades.