Notice Of Multi-Color First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Multi-Color Corporation (“MCC”) First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call covering MCC's performance for the quarter ending March 31, 2026.
When:
Monday, June 8th at 10:00 A.M. EDT
Leaders:
Hassan Rmaile, President & CEO and Kathleen Phelps, CFO
Access:
Existing and prospective investors can gain access to the investor data site (“Data Site”) by following the instructions section 2 below. If you previously had access to the investor data site then no action is needed as your access remains in place. Please submit access requests to the email address listed below in section 2 by 5pm ET Friday, June 5th. The live link to the first quarter 2026 financial results call will be posted to the investor data site.
Investor Data Site Access Instructions:
1. Data site access
Common Unit, Preferred Unit and Warrant holders of Labels Buyer, LLC (“Company”), holders of notes issued by Multi-Color Corporation and MCC Manufacturing, Inc. (collectively, the“Issuers”) and prospective investors (“Investors”), securities analysts (to the extent providing analysis of an investment in the Company's and the Issuers' securities, as well certain market making institutions, can access the Company's investor data site (the“Data Site”).
2. Request Data Site access
If you need access to the Data Site please complete the attached access request document on our website and submit to ...
The document can be accessed here.
each unitholder of the Company that is not a“Competitor” (as defined below) and who is a party to the Company's Third Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement, dated as of May 11, 2026 (as the same may be amended or restated from time to time (the“Agreement”) and acknowledges and agrees to its confidentiality obligations in respect of information available on the Data Site;
each warrantholder of the Company that is not a Competitor and acknowledges and agrees to its confidentiality obligations in respect of information available on the Data Site;
to any bona fide prospective investor of units and/or warrants of the Company that is not a Competitor, who requests access to the Data Site and certifies that it is a“qualified institutional buyer” within the meaning of Rule 144A of the Securities Act or non-U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) and agrees (x) to its confidentiality obligations in respect of information available on the Data Site, and (y) to deliver an executed joinder to the Agreement (a“Joinder”) to the Company in connection with any acquisition of units of the Company;
each holder of notes issued by the Issuers;
to any prospective investors in the notes issued by the Issuers that is not a Competitor who requests access to the Data Site and certifies that it is a“qualified institutional buyer” within the meaning of Rule 144A of the Securities Act; or
to securities analysts (to the extent providing research and analysis of investment in the units of the Company or the notes issued by the Issuers) and select market-making financial institutions.
“Competitor” means a company (i) whose primary business is in the same or a similar line of business as the Company or its subsidiaries or (ii) who is otherwise competitive with the Company or its subsidiaries in any non-de minimis respect, and for this purpose,“Competitor” shall include an affiliate of any Person described in clause (i) or (ii) above; provided that, an asset manager or investment firm that, as part of their investment portfolios, controls or manages entities that compete with the Company and its subsidiaries, shall not be deemed to be a“Competitor” so long as such asset managers or investment firms maintain and enforce effective information barriers that prevent the flow of confidential information regarding the Company and its subsidiaries to any portfolio company controlled by such asset manager or investment firm.
Investors that became unitholders of the Company as of the effective date of the Joint Prepackaged Plan of Reorganization of Multi-Color Corporation Inc. and its Debtor Affiliates Pursuant to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code (the“Plan”) (i.e., May 11, 2026) (such unitholders, the“Original Holders”) were deemed, pursuant to the Plan, to have executed the Agreement without the need to deliver signature pages or joinders thereto.
If you are an existing unitholder of the Company and you were not an Original Holder and you have not yet submitted a Joinder, please access the Data Site referenced above to view the Joinder, which should be executed and emailed with such information as the Company may reasonably request, to: ....
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Multi-Color Corporation does not make its financial information available to the public. Access to the call is restricted to holders of the securities issued by Labels Buyer, LLC and its subsidiaries, qualified prospective investors in such securities, and certain securities analysts and market makers who have registered for access to the secured data site.
A recording of the call will be available soon on Multi-Color's Investor secured data site.
About Multi-Color Corporation
Multi-Color Corporation (MCC), established in 1916, is the global leader in prime label solutions, with approximately $3 billion in annual revenue supporting a number of the world's most prominent brands across end-categories including food and beverages, home and personal care, wine and spirits, and other specialties. Based in Atlanta, MCC serves national and international brand owners across its global footprint with a comprehensive range of the latest label technologies in pressure sensitive, cut and stack, roll-fed, in-mold, shrink sleeve and heat transfer applications. MCC employs approximately 12,275 associates across more than 90 plants in over 25 countries.
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