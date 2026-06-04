Notice Of Multi-Color First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Monday, June 8th at 10:00 A.M. EDT

Leaders:

Hassan Rmaile, President & CEO and Kathleen Phelps, CFO

Access:

Existing and prospective investors can gain access to the investor data site (“Data Site”) by following the instructions section 2 below. If you previously had access to the investor data site then no action is needed as your access remains in place. Please submit access requests to the email address listed below in section 2 by 5pm ET Friday, June 5th. The live link to the first quarter 2026 financial results call will be posted to the investor data site.

Investor Data Site Access Instructions:

1. Data site access

Common Unit, Preferred Unit and Warrant holders of Labels Buyer, LLC (“Company”), holders of notes issued by Multi-Color Corporation and MCC Manufacturing, Inc. (collectively, the“Issuers”) and prospective investors (“Investors”), securities analysts (to the extent providing analysis of an investment in the Company's and the Issuers' securities, as well certain market making institutions, can access the Company's investor data site (the“Data Site”).

2. Request Data Site access

If you need access to the Data Site please complete the attached access request document on our website and submit to ...

The document can be accessed here.

Data Site access may only be granted to:

each unitholder of the Company that is not a“Competitor” (as defined below) and who is a party to the Company's Third Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement, dated as of May 11, 2026 (as the same may be amended or restated from time to time (the“Agreement”) and acknowledges and agrees to its confidentiality obligations in respect of information available on the Data Site;

Investors that became unitholders of the Company as of the effective date of the Joint Prepackaged Plan of Reorganization of Multi-Color Corporation Inc. and its Debtor Affiliates Pursuant to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code (the“Plan”) (i.e., May 11, 2026) (such unitholders, the“Original Holders”) were deemed, pursuant to the Plan, to have executed the Agreement without the need to deliver signature pages or joinders thereto.

If you are an existing unitholder of the Company and you were not an Original Holder and you have not yet submitted a Joinder, please access the Data Site referenced above to view the Joinder, which should be executed and emailed with such information as the Company may reasonably request, to: ....