Wellspan Health And Philips Announce Landmark Strategic Alliance, Accelerating Innovation And Research Across Central Pennsylvania And Northern Maryland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) June 4, 2026

Seven-year collaboration puts WellSpan at the forefront of diagnostics and imaging in community health through a groundbreaking research and innovation strategy aimed at shaping the future of care delivery

Amsterdam and YORK, Pa. – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and WellSpan Health, the leading health care system in Central Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland, today announced a landmark seven-year strategic alliance that establishes a new research and innovation collaboration and brings new advanced imaging and diagnostics technology products and platforms to patients across the region. The alliance is the latest addition to WellSpan's growing innovation ecosystem, positioning the system as a national leader in the application of artificial intelligence and technology in health care.

"As WellSpan has grown in clinical capability, so has our responsibility to be more intentional about how we plan, deploy and support the life-saving technology our teams and patients rely on," said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., WellSpan president and CEO. "This collaboration gives us that foundation, bringing consistency and coordination across our entire system, advancing digital and AI-enabled care and building a leading research and co-development platform that will transform the future of health care. Community health systems like WellSpan are where most Americans receive care, and we are proving they belong at the center of health care innovation."

The collaboration includes a research agreement and joint innovation strategy, the first of its kind between Philips and a U.S. community health system, which will focus on validating the performance of new tools and technology. Research is expected to examine how AI and digital tools are improving throughput, cost and workflow efficiency, aimed at advancing WellSpan's commitment to reclaim more than half a million hours of workforce time annually.

In addition, the innovation component of this relationship will allow WellSpan, together with Philips Research, to co-develop net-new products and features that advance care delivery. This work will draw on Philips' R&D pipeline to design and develop future generations of health care technology, with WellSpan serving as both a proving ground and a co-creator.

A long-term commercial agreement establishes Philips as WellSpan's preferred vendor across all applicable imaging modalities (CT, MR, digital X-ray, ultrasound, and image-guided therapy). The agreement covers all 12 WellSpan hospitals, as well as its diagnostic imaging centers and ambulatory surgery centers, ensuring a consistent experience for patients wherever they need care. A defining feature of the commercial agreement is its structured approach to technology lifecycle management: WellSpan and Philips will align equipment, service, training and upgrade planning under a single coordinated framework, enabling more consistent imaging availability across sites, reducing gaps in access for patients and laying the foundation for continued innovation.

“This collaboration builds on a long-standing relationship between Philips and WellSpan, and it also marks an important evolution in how we work together,” said Roy Jakobs, CEO, Royal Philips.“By combining our health technology leadership with WellSpan's clinical expertise and research focus, we're creating a long-term alliance designed to drive measurable improvements in patient care quality, operational performance and innovation. Together, we're establishing a scalable, AI-driven, platform-based approach that supports clinicians today while shaping how care is delivered in the future.”

*The opinions and clinical experiences presented herein are specific to the featured topic(s) and are not linked to any specific patient and are for information purposes only. The medical experience(s) derived from specified topic(s) may not be predictive of all patients. Individual results may vary depending on a variety of patient-specific attributes and related factors. Nothing in this news announcement is intended to provide specific medical advice or to take the place of written law or regulations.

Contact:

Avi Dines

Philips North America

Tel: +1-781-690-3814

Email: ...

Jayme Maniatis

Philips Global External Relations

Tel.: +1 617 894 8368

E-mail: ...

Contact:

Ryan Coyle

WellSpan Health

Tel: +1-717-851-3151

Email: ...

About WellSpan Health

WellSpan Health's vision is to reimagine healthcare through the delivery of comprehensive, equitable health and wellness solutions throughout our continuum of care. As an integrated delivery system focused on leading in value-based care, we encompass more than 2,700 employed providers, more than 250 locations, 12 award-winning hospitals, home care and a behavioral health organization serving Central Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland. Our high-performing Medicare Accountable Care Organization (ACO) is the region's largest and one of the best in the nation. With a team 23,000 strong, WellSpan experts provide a range of services, from wellness and employer services solutions to advanced care for complex medical and behavioral conditions. Our clinically integrated network of 3,000 aligned physicians and advanced practice providers is dedicated to providing the highest quality and safety, inspiring our patients and communities to be their healthiest.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at .

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WellSpan York Hospital