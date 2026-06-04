Two Road Accidents In Karnataka Claim Four Lives, Including Infant, Elderly Couple

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) Two separate tragic road accidents reported from Chikkaballapur and Chamarajanagar districts in Karnataka on Thursday have claimed four lives, including a 7-month-old infant and an elderly couple, while several others were injured.

In the first incident, a KSRTC bus collision near Sadali Cross on National Highway 44 in Gudibande taluk of Chikkaballapur district resulted in the death of an elderly couple. The deceased have been identified as 75-year-old Laxmana and 70-year-old Ratnamma, residents of Tirukachenahalli village in Shidlaghatta taluk.

The couple was travelling on a two-wheeler when the accident occurred. It is reported that the riders suddenly took a turn without noticing the approaching bus. The KSRTC bus was travelling from Kadiri in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru at the time of the incident.

Due to the impact, the couple came under the bus wheels and died on the spot. The incident occurred under the limits of Peresandra police station. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

In a separate incident, a horrific head-on collision between two cars near Doddamoodahalli Cross in Chamarajanagar taluk claimed two lives, including that of a 7-month-old infant.

A speeding car reportedly lost control and collided head-on with another car coming from the opposite direction with great force.

Mubarak (70), who was travelling in one of the cars, and the 7-month-old infant died on the spot. Five others, including children, sustained serious injuries and were immediately shifted to CIMS Hospital in Chamarajanagar for treatment.

Chamarajanagar traffic police visited the spot, conducted an inspection, and have registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

It can be recalled that as many as five people, including four women, were killed and more than 10 others sustained serious injuries in a road accident on National Highway 44 near Gangotri Petrol Bunk on the outskirts of Bagepalli town in Chickballapur district on Sunday. The incident occurred when the victims were returning home in an auto-rickshaw after completing their day's work. They were daily-wage labourers.