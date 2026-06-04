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Summer Colour Carnival Showcases Artistic Diversity at Birla Academy
(MENAFN- Shine Bright)
The second-floor gallery of Kolkata's Birla Academy of Art and Culture has come alive with colour, imagination, and creative energy as Bengal Art Factory presents its group exhibition, "Summer Colour Carnival." Curated by artist and organizer Kinkar Bandyopadhyay, the exhibition brings together a wide spectrum of artistic practices, offering visitors an engaging overview of contemporary visual expression.
The exhibition features works by several accomplished artists from different generations and backgrounds. Among the senior participants are renowned artist Dalim Sen and distinguished Santiniketan-based artist and academic Prof. Sushmita Guha Roy, whose contributions lend depth and distinction to the showcase.
Alongside these established names, the exhibition highlights the work of a number of emerging and mid-career artists. Participants include Poushali Mukhopadhyay, Reshmi Sharma, Ritika Purkait, Soumita Saha, sculptor Abhijit Das, Mary Sufian, Sinchan Das, Trinakshi Das, Chandralekha Mukhopadhyay Das, and many others whose works collectively reflect a diverse range of themes, techniques, and artistic sensibilities. Paintings by Amrita Bandyopadhyay from Pondicherry further enrich the exhibition with their distinctive visual language and aesthetic appeal.
Photography forms an important component of the exhibition as well. The photographs of Assamese artist Anjan Deka have attracted considerable attention from visitors, while the photographic works of Rahul Sarkar have also been appreciated for their artistic merit and presentation.
Open to the public from 2 June to 7 June, the exhibition offers audiences an opportunity to experience the creative output of 36 participating artists within one venue, highlighting both established traditions and contemporary explorations in art.
One of the notable moments of the inaugural programme was the presentation of the "Shilpi Gaurav Samman" (Artist Excellence Award). This year's honours were bestowed upon Soumita Saha, Ritika Purokayet, and Ranu Haldar, recognizing their commitment to artistic practice and their contributions to the cultural sphere.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Dr. Suprim Das, Vice Principal of Scottish Church College; Shri Amit Samanta, MLA, Government of West Bengal; Prof. Dr. Nandini Sahu, Vice-Chancellor and noted scholar; Dr. Jayanta Sengupta, former Secretary and Director of the Victoria Memorial; and Smt. Uma Roy, Curator of the Birla Academy of Art and Culture. Their presence added significance to the occasion and underscored the importance of fostering artistic and cultural dialogue.
The exhibition received an encouraging response from visitors on its opening day, reflecting sustained public interest in contemporary art initiatives. Addressing the gathering after the speeches delivered by the invited dignitaries, curator Kinkar Bandyopadhyay spoke about the growth of Bengal Art Factory, its efforts to support artists, and its aspirations for future projects dedicated to the promotion of art and culture.
By bringing together artists from varied backgrounds and disciplines, Summer Colour Carnival serves as a vibrant platform for creative exchange and artistic engagement. More than a seasonal exhibition, it stands as a celebration of imagination, diversity, and the continuing vitality of contemporary art.
The second-floor gallery of Kolkata's Birla Academy of Art and Culture has come alive with colour, imagination, and creative energy as Bengal Art Factory presents its group exhibition, "Summer Colour Carnival." Curated by artist and organizer Kinkar Bandyopadhyay, the exhibition brings together a wide spectrum of artistic practices, offering visitors an engaging overview of contemporary visual expression.
The exhibition features works by several accomplished artists from different generations and backgrounds. Among the senior participants are renowned artist Dalim Sen and distinguished Santiniketan-based artist and academic Prof. Sushmita Guha Roy, whose contributions lend depth and distinction to the showcase.
Alongside these established names, the exhibition highlights the work of a number of emerging and mid-career artists. Participants include Poushali Mukhopadhyay, Reshmi Sharma, Ritika Purkait, Soumita Saha, sculptor Abhijit Das, Mary Sufian, Sinchan Das, Trinakshi Das, Chandralekha Mukhopadhyay Das, and many others whose works collectively reflect a diverse range of themes, techniques, and artistic sensibilities. Paintings by Amrita Bandyopadhyay from Pondicherry further enrich the exhibition with their distinctive visual language and aesthetic appeal.
Photography forms an important component of the exhibition as well. The photographs of Assamese artist Anjan Deka have attracted considerable attention from visitors, while the photographic works of Rahul Sarkar have also been appreciated for their artistic merit and presentation.
Open to the public from 2 June to 7 June, the exhibition offers audiences an opportunity to experience the creative output of 36 participating artists within one venue, highlighting both established traditions and contemporary explorations in art.
One of the notable moments of the inaugural programme was the presentation of the "Shilpi Gaurav Samman" (Artist Excellence Award). This year's honours were bestowed upon Soumita Saha, Ritika Purokayet, and Ranu Haldar, recognizing their commitment to artistic practice and their contributions to the cultural sphere.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Dr. Suprim Das, Vice Principal of Scottish Church College; Shri Amit Samanta, MLA, Government of West Bengal; Prof. Dr. Nandini Sahu, Vice-Chancellor and noted scholar; Dr. Jayanta Sengupta, former Secretary and Director of the Victoria Memorial; and Smt. Uma Roy, Curator of the Birla Academy of Art and Culture. Their presence added significance to the occasion and underscored the importance of fostering artistic and cultural dialogue.
The exhibition received an encouraging response from visitors on its opening day, reflecting sustained public interest in contemporary art initiatives. Addressing the gathering after the speeches delivered by the invited dignitaries, curator Kinkar Bandyopadhyay spoke about the growth of Bengal Art Factory, its efforts to support artists, and its aspirations for future projects dedicated to the promotion of art and culture.
By bringing together artists from varied backgrounds and disciplines, Summer Colour Carnival serves as a vibrant platform for creative exchange and artistic engagement. More than a seasonal exhibition, it stands as a celebration of imagination, diversity, and the continuing vitality of contemporary art.
Shine Bright
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