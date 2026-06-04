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Shop & Win: Line Investments Launches Summer Super Sale Across 12 Malls with a Chance to Win 4 Chevrolet Captiva PHEV
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) •Enjoy discounts up to 90% across 12 Line Investments malls from 4–28 June 2026.
•Stand a chance to win 4 Chevrolet Captiva PHEV vehicles from Bin Hamoodah Auto and 50 staycation experiences from Novotel.
•Experience the excitement of football season with exclusive interactive football-themed activation.
Abu Dhabi, UAE: Line Investments & Property has officially launched its annual Summer Super Sale across 12 malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. Running from 4 to 28 June 2026, the campaign offers shoppers discounts up to 90%, exciting raffle prizes, and interactive family entertainment inspired by the football season.
To enter the raffle, visitors need to spend a minimum of AED 200 at any participating mall. Prizes this year include 50 Novotel staycations and 4 Chevrolet Captiva PHEV plug-in hybrid cars, provided by automotive partner Bin Hamoodah Auto.
"Summer is one of the most important seasons for us and we could not be more excited about what is in store this June.” said Mr. Wajeb Khoury, Director of Line Investments & Property Sole Proprietorship LLC. “From exceptional deals to car giveaways, Novotel staycations and a World Cup football experience, this campaign is designed to give back to every family and community."
To add to the summer excitement, the participating malls will host a free interactive football activation from 12 June to 5 July 2026. The family-friendly fan zone features physical games and skills challenges celebrating the FIFA World Cup 2026, with no minimum spend required for entry.
Mr. Biju George, General Manager of Line Investments & Property Sole Proprietorship LLC – Abu Dhabi Region, said: ‘We are pleased to launch the Summer Super Sale across our communities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. This initiative is designed to offer visitors a rewarding experience through attractive retail promotions, valuable prize opportunities, and engaging family entertainment inspired by the World Cup.”
As the official automotive partner, Bin Hamoodah Auto is providing the Chevrolet Captiva PHEV grand prizes. The company will also host mall displays where visitors can test-drive the hybrid vehicle, with three participants having a chance to win a brand-new iPhone.
Mr. Ayman Al Bijawi, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bin Hamoodah Auto, commented: “We are proud to partner with Line Investments and offer shoppers the chance to win the Chevrolet Captiva PHEV. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to rewarding customers across the UAE. The All-New Captiva PHEV is a remarkable hybrid vehicle, offering more than 1,000 km of combined range, making it an ideal choice to meet customers’ everyday needs.
Customers can now experience the All-New Captiva PHEV through test drives at the mall or from the comfort of their homes, with exciting prizes and exclusive benefits designed to encourage them to explore and own this exceptional vehicle.”
The Summer Super Sale runs simultaneously across Al Wahda Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Mushrif Mall, Forsan Central Mall, Al Falah Central Mall, Al Raha Mall, Mazyad Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre and Gold Centre and Shawamekh Central Mall in Abu Dhabi; Barari Outlet Mall and Al Foah Mall in Al Ain; and Al Dhafra Mall in Al Dhafra.
•Stand a chance to win 4 Chevrolet Captiva PHEV vehicles from Bin Hamoodah Auto and 50 staycation experiences from Novotel.
•Experience the excitement of football season with exclusive interactive football-themed activation.
Abu Dhabi, UAE: Line Investments & Property has officially launched its annual Summer Super Sale across 12 malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. Running from 4 to 28 June 2026, the campaign offers shoppers discounts up to 90%, exciting raffle prizes, and interactive family entertainment inspired by the football season.
To enter the raffle, visitors need to spend a minimum of AED 200 at any participating mall. Prizes this year include 50 Novotel staycations and 4 Chevrolet Captiva PHEV plug-in hybrid cars, provided by automotive partner Bin Hamoodah Auto.
"Summer is one of the most important seasons for us and we could not be more excited about what is in store this June.” said Mr. Wajeb Khoury, Director of Line Investments & Property Sole Proprietorship LLC. “From exceptional deals to car giveaways, Novotel staycations and a World Cup football experience, this campaign is designed to give back to every family and community."
To add to the summer excitement, the participating malls will host a free interactive football activation from 12 June to 5 July 2026. The family-friendly fan zone features physical games and skills challenges celebrating the FIFA World Cup 2026, with no minimum spend required for entry.
Mr. Biju George, General Manager of Line Investments & Property Sole Proprietorship LLC – Abu Dhabi Region, said: ‘We are pleased to launch the Summer Super Sale across our communities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. This initiative is designed to offer visitors a rewarding experience through attractive retail promotions, valuable prize opportunities, and engaging family entertainment inspired by the World Cup.”
As the official automotive partner, Bin Hamoodah Auto is providing the Chevrolet Captiva PHEV grand prizes. The company will also host mall displays where visitors can test-drive the hybrid vehicle, with three participants having a chance to win a brand-new iPhone.
Mr. Ayman Al Bijawi, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bin Hamoodah Auto, commented: “We are proud to partner with Line Investments and offer shoppers the chance to win the Chevrolet Captiva PHEV. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to rewarding customers across the UAE. The All-New Captiva PHEV is a remarkable hybrid vehicle, offering more than 1,000 km of combined range, making it an ideal choice to meet customers’ everyday needs.
Customers can now experience the All-New Captiva PHEV through test drives at the mall or from the comfort of their homes, with exciting prizes and exclusive benefits designed to encourage them to explore and own this exceptional vehicle.”
The Summer Super Sale runs simultaneously across Al Wahda Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Mushrif Mall, Forsan Central Mall, Al Falah Central Mall, Al Raha Mall, Mazyad Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre and Gold Centre and Shawamekh Central Mall in Abu Dhabi; Barari Outlet Mall and Al Foah Mall in Al Ain; and Al Dhafra Mall in Al Dhafra.
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