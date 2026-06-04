Indonesia To Commercialise First Plasma Fractionation Plant

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

JAKARTA, June 4 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Indonesia's Health Ministry will facilitate the commercialisation of the country's first plasma fractionation plant through strategic partnerships, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday, reported Xinhua.

The ministry will oversee regulations across the plasma supply chain, from collection to processing, with a focus on ensuring a sustainable supply through national plasma centres.

Budi said the government is pursuing concrete outcomes rather than symbolic agreements and is preparing a long-term healthcare development roadmap covering pharmaceuticals, hospitals and medical devices over the next five, 15 and 30 years.

The plasma fractionation plant is expected to begin full operations in 2027.

Plasma fractionation is the process of separating human blood plasma into its different protein components so they can be used to make medicines.

A plasma fractionation plant is a facility that processes donated blood plasma and extracts these proteins for pharmaceutical use.

--NNN-XINHUA