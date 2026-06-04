Protest Against Raj BJP Chief: Cops Announce Reward For Arrest Of 4 Beniwal Defends Right To Dissent

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 4 (IANS) Police have announced cash rewards for the arrest of four people in connection with the black flag protest against Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore during his visit to Kuchaman City on May 30. Reacting to the development, Nagaur MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal questioned the Rajasthan government's response to the protest. "Expressing disagreement in a democracy is not a crime," Beniwal said.

According to Nagaur Superintendent of Police Dr. Pyarelal Shivran, the protestors have been absconding since the case was registered at Kuchaman City Police Station.

To facilitate their arrest, police have announced a reward of Rs 5,000 on Bhuraram Sheshma, son of Pusaram Jat, a resident of Surendranagar. Additionally, rewards of Rs 2,100 each have been announced on Ramniwas Kantia, son of Mohanaram and resident of Hirani; Mukesh Saran alias Modi, son of Pusaram and resident of Rasal; and Dinesh Kukna, son of Mohanram and resident of Ranasar.

Police have appealed to the public to provide information regarding the whereabouts of these men, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept confidential.

According to police officials, the case was registered on May 30 based on complaints filed by Vijay Singh Palada and CI Satpal Singh. The reward has been announced as part of efforts to apprehend the men and advance the investigation.

Confirming the development, Kuchaman City SHO, Mahavir Prasad, said the action was taken following directions from the Superintendent of Police.

Reacting to the development, RLP chief Beniwal questioned the Rajasthan government's response to the protest and stated that "expressing disagreement in a democracy is not a crime."

He stated that RLP workers had staged a democratic protest against BJP state chief Rathore, but were first detained for allegedly disturbing peace and later booked for obstructing government work.

"Now rewards have been announced for their arrest as if they were criminals. This raises serious questions about the tolerance and morality of the state government," Beniwal said.

The controversy began during Madan Rathore's visit to Kuchaman City last Friday, when RLP workers staged a protest by showing black flags and raising slogans against the state government.

A confrontation reportedly broke out between protesters and police personnel near Jawahar School. Following the clash, police resorted to a lathi-charge and detained several activists.

The incident has since triggered a political row, with both the BJP and the RLP trading allegations. As the investigation continues, fresh developments are emerging almost daily in the case.