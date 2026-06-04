Maha ATS Detains 4 From Ahilyanagar Amid Crackdown On Pakistan-Linked Gang Networks

MENAFN - IANS) Ahilyanagar, June 4 (IANS) The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained four youths from Ahilyanagar district for questioning over their suspected links with Pakistani gangsters, officials said, as a wider operation continues across the state.

The action comes as part of an ongoing ATS crackdown that has been underway for the past two days. According to officials, raids have been conducted at five locations across Maharashtra, and the operation is still in progress.

The investigation is focused on alleged contacts between the detained individuals and Pakistan-based gangsters identified as Shahzad Bhatti and his associate 'Rana Bhai'. Authorities are examining the nature of these communications and whether they were connected to any criminal conspiracy or organised network.

Sources said that Sagar Beg, president of the Shri Ram Sangh in Ahmednagar district, had previously received death threats allegedly issued by Rana and Bhatti. The threats prompted security agencies to intensify their probe and trace possible local connections linked to the gangsters.

During the course of the investigation, ATS officials reportedly uncovered evidence suggesting that the four youths from Ahilyanagar district had been in contact with the two gangsters. Based on these findings, the agency launched coordinated raids and detained the suspects for further interrogation.

Officials said all four individuals have remained in ATS custody since Wednesday, and questioning is continuing to determine the extent of their involvement and the purpose of their alleged communications with the gangsters.

The ATS is also examining digital records, communication trails, and other technical evidence gathered during the raids. Investigators are working to establish whether the suspects were acting independently or as part of a larger network operating across different parts of the state.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the detained individuals, and no formal arrests have been announced so far. Officials indicated that further action will depend on the findings that emerge from the ongoing investigation.

The ATS has stated that raids and verification exercises at multiple locations are continuing as part of the broader probe.

Officials added that all aspects of the case, including the alleged death threats issued to Sagar Beg and the suspected links between local youths and Pakistan-based gangsters, are being thoroughly investigated.

More details are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.