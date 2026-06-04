PM Modi To Visit Gujarat, Daman Launch Projects Worth Over ₹21,770Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Daman on June 5, 2026. At around 2:30 pm, the Prime Minister will visit Hazira in Surat district to review ongoing industrial operations and infrastructure projects. At around 4:15 pm, he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around ₹18,800 crore in Surat. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Daman, where at around 6:15 pm, he will inaugurate the new terminal building of NAMO Airport in Daman. This will be followed by the dedication of NAMO Hospital to the nation. Thereafter, at around 7:15 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth around ₹2,970 crore in Daman. He will also address a public gathering.

Projects in Surat

In Surat, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹18,800 crore across the road, power, and industrial sectors. He will dedicate Packages VI and VII of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway to the nation, aimed at enhancing high-speed transportation, logistics efficiency, and economic connectivity between Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for key infrastructure projects, including the four-laning of critical sections of NH-56 to improve connectivity across tribal regions and enhance access to the Statue of Unity.

He will inaugurate a 200-bedded ESIC Hospital in Surat, equipped with modern secondary healthcare facilities across key specialties, a central laboratory, and 24x7 emergency and trauma care services for timely treatment of occupational injuries and medical emergencies.

He will also inaugurate critical utility and industrial infrastructure projects, including the transmission network expansion in Gujarat to enhance power evacuation capacity under the Inter-State Transmission System. Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several key initiatives of the Gujarat government, including modern power distribution upgrades under the Revamped Reforms-Based Distribution Sector Scheme in Valsad, advanced effluent disposal and treatment infrastructure at Dahej Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR) and Sarigam GIDC, and essential utility infrastructure at the Jambusar Bulk Drug Park.

Developments in Daman

In Daman, the projects worth around ₹2,970 crore span healthcare, civil aviation, tourism, infrastructure, connectivity, and public welfare sectors, and are expected to boost the overall development of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. He will inaugurate and dedicate projects worth around ₹1,340 crore, including the new terminal building of NAMO Airport and NAMO Hospital. The new airport terminal will significantly enhance regional air connectivity and promote economic growth, while NAMO Hospital has been developed to cater to nearly 1,500 OPD patients per day, strengthening access to quality healthcare services.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹1,630 crore, including the iconic bridge, Daman Convention Centre, and NIFT campus, among others. These projects are expected to strengthen modern infrastructure, boost tourism, attract investment, generate employment, and improve the quality of life.

Lakshadweep Initiatives

Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹885 crore in Lakshadweep, including the development of port facilities on the eastern and western sides of Kalpeni and Kadmat Islands. These multipurpose jetties will enable year-round berthing of large passenger vessels, including cruise ships of up to 300 metres, and provide integrated facilities for fish handling, fuel distribution, ice supply, and boat repair. The projects are expected to strengthen maritime connectivity, support fishermen's livelihoods, promote tourism, and drive socio-economic development in the islands. (ANI)

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