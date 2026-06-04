ARKAY Beverages Launches New Brand Message:“We Don't Sell Alcohol-Free Spirits, We Sell Happiness”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKAY Beverages, a pioneer in alcohol-free spirits and zero-proof beverage alternatives, today announced a new brand message designed to express the company's deeper mission: ARKAY does not simply sell alcohol-free spirits - ARKAY sells happiness, freedom, celebration, responsibility, and a better way to enjoy life.

The new message reflects ARKAY's belief that consumers are no longer only looking for beverages. They are looking for experiences, lifestyle choices, social connection, balance, wellness, safety, and moments of joy without the negative effects of alcohol.

For more than a decade, ARKAY has developed alcohol-free alternatives inspired by traditional spirits, cocktails, and classic drinking rituals. However, the company believes its true mission goes far beyond the bottle.

“ARKAY is not just a beverage company,” said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Founder of ARKAY Beverages.“We do not only sell alcohol-free spirits. We sell happiness. We sell the possibility to celebrate, socialize, relax, enjoy flavor, stay in control, avoid drunk driving, and be part of the moment without alcohol.”

ARKAY's alcohol-free product portfolio was created for consumers who want the experience of whisky, vodka, gin, rum, tequila-style drinks, liqueurs, cocktails, and mocktails without consuming alcohol. The company's mission is to give people more choices, whether they are avoiding alcohol for health, lifestyle, religious, professional, personal, family, safety, or social reasons.

Beyond taste and product innovation, ARKAY was created with a broader mission: to help people make better choices and live better lives.

ARKAY offers consumers a way to enjoy the flavor, ritual, and social experience of traditional spirits without alcohol. This can help people participate in celebrations while staying in control, avoiding intoxication, preventing drunk driving, and reducing the negative consequences often associated with alcohol consumption.

The company believes alcohol-free spirits can play an important role in modern society by giving consumers a responsible alternative for parties, dinners, events, restaurants, bars, business meetings, family gatherings, and everyday moments.

ARKAY is not here only to replace alcohol. ARKAY is here to help people feel better, act better, drive safer, wake up better, and live better.

“ARKAY is a mission,” added Grattagliano.“We want to help people drink differently, think differently, and make better choices. If ARKAY can help someone avoid drunk driving, stay in control, enjoy the moment, and wake up the next morning feeling good, then we are doing much more than selling beverages - we are helping people live a better life.”

As the alcohol-free movement continues to grow, ARKAY believes the future of the beverage industry will be driven by emotional value as much as product innovation. Consumers want brands that support how they want to live, how they want to feel, and how they want to be included in social occasions.

ARKAY's new message -“We Don't Sell Alcohol-Free Spirits, We Sell Happiness”, will become part of the company's broader communication strategy across ecommerce, retail, social media, advertising, brand ambassadors, distributors, hospitality partners, and international markets.

The company says the message is especially important because many consumers do not simply want a substitute for alcohol. They want a positive alternative. They want to enjoy the ritual of drinking without the pressure, the intoxication, the hangover, or the social exclusion that often comes with refusing alcohol.

“People want to be included,” said Grattagliano.“They want to hold a beautiful drink, enjoy a great flavor, participate in celebrations, and still wake up the next morning feeling good. That is what ARKAY represents. ARKAY is about happiness, freedom, responsibility, safety, and drinking differently.”

ARKAY's slogan, DRINK DIFFERENTLY, supports this vision. The brand encourages consumers to rethink what it means to celebrate, connect, and enjoy beverages in modern life.

The company believes alcohol-free spirits are not only a beverage category, but a cultural shift. More consumers are questioning traditional drinking habits and searching for alternatives that better match today's lifestyle: wellness, productivity, family, faith, safety, health, responsibility, and personal control.

ARKAY's products are designed for a wide range of consumers, including non-drinkers, occasional drinkers, sober-curious consumers, designated drivers, athletes, professionals, parents, hospitality guests, event attendees, and anyone who wants to enjoy the taste and ceremony of spirits without alcohol.

The new brand message will also support ARKAY's worldwide brand ambassador initiative. The company is inviting consumers, influencers, retailers, event organizers, restaurants, hotels, bars, distributors, and alcohol-free lifestyle supporters to help promote a new way of drinking centered on enjoyment, responsibility, safety, and inclusion.

ARKAY believes that alcohol-free beverages should not be presented as a limitation, but as a better choice for many occasions. The brand wants to change the conversation from“what people are giving up” to“what people are gaining.”

With ARKAY, consumers gain choice. They gain freedom. They gain inclusion. They gain a way to celebrate without alcohol. They gain the possibility to enjoy the moment while staying in control. They gain a way to drink differently.

“Selling beverages is not enough,” said Grattagliano.“The world has enough bottles on the shelf. What people really want is happiness, connection, confidence, safety, responsibility, and a better life. That is what ARKAY is building.”

ARKAY plans to integrate the new message into upcoming advertising campaigns, ecommerce pages, social media content, distributor communications, retail presentations, customer education materials, and brand ambassador programs.

The company believes this emotional positioning will help ARKAY stand apart in the growing alcohol-free beverage market by focusing not only on what the product is, but on what the product makes possible.

ARKAY does not want to be seen only as a company selling alcohol-free spirits. ARKAY wants to be recognized as a movement helping people celebrate differently, live better, drive safer, make smarter choices, and enjoy happiness without alcohol.

About ARKAY Beverages

ARKAY Beverages is a pioneer in alcohol-free spirits and zero-proof beverage alternatives. Founded by Reynald Vito Grattagliano, ARKAY was created to give consumers the flavor, ritual, and experience of traditional spirits without alcohol.

The company offers alcohol-free alternatives inspired by whisky, vodka, gin, rum, agave-style spirits, liqueurs, cocktails, and ready-to-drink mocktails. ARKAY serves consumers, retailers, distributors, hospitality operators, brand ambassadors, ecommerce customers, and alcohol-free lifestyle supporters worldwide.

ARKAY's mission is simple: DRINK DIFFERENTLY.

Media Contact:

ARKAY Beverages

Reynald Vito Grattagliano

Email: info@arkaybeverages.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at