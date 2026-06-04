Annapurna Bhandar Rs 3,000 Payment Update: Check Your Application Status Online In Minutes

The Annapurna Bhandar scheme is a financial support program for women in West Bengal. Beneficiaries can now easily check their application and payment status online through the West Bengal Social Security Portal.

The Annapurna Bhandar scheme is a welfare project by the West Bengal government. It gives financial support to eligible women. You can check your application and payment status online via the state's social security portal.First, go to the official website of the West Bengal Social Security Portal. You will need to enter your mobile number and the captcha code. Then, complete the OTP verification process to log in.Next, click on the "Application Status" or "Beneficiary Status Check" option. You will have to provide necessary details like your application number and registered mobile number.You might need to complete another OTP verification at this stage. This is done to keep your bank account and personal information safe. After that, just click the "Submit" or "Search" button.Your current application status will now appear on the screen. It could be 'Pending' (application received), 'Under Verification' (documents are being checked), 'Approved' (application accepted), or 'Rejected' (application not approved).To check your payment, go to the 'Payment Status' section on the portal. Provide your application number or registered details. You can then see all payment-related information, including whether the DBT amount has been credited to your bank account.The West Bengal Police has warned citizens about fake Annapurna Bhandar websites and online forms. Always use the official government portal. Never share your OTP, Aadhaar number, or bank details on any unknown website.You will need your Aadhaar card, ration card, mobile number, and Aadhaar-linked bank account details. Also, make sure to keep your application number safe. You will need it later to check your application and payment status.