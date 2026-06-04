Karnataka Weather Alert: Bengaluru To Receive Rain As IMD Warns Of Heavy Downpour In Karnataka

Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: A cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea is set to bring widespread rainfall across Karnataka over the coming days. The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for several districts, with coastal regions

A cyclonic circulation developing over the east-central Arabian Sea is expected to significantly influence weather conditions across Karnataka. According to meteorological forecasts, coastal and southern interior districts are likely to experience increased rainfall activity over the next several days.

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The approaching southwest monsoon, which is expected to enter Kerala shortly, is also contributing to the changing weather pattern. Experts believe that although the monsoon's arrival over Karnataka has been delayed, it could make a strong and active entry once conditions become favourable.

The weather department has forecast rainfall across Karnataka until June 9, with thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated hailstorms possible in several areas. A Yellow Alert has been issued for multiple districts, including Mysuru and Gadag, where moderate rainfall and thunderstorm activity are expected.

More significantly, a Red Alert has been declared for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada. These regions could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 8 and June 9. Strong winds accompanying the rain may also affect normal activities, prompting authorities to advise caution.

Bengaluru is expected to receive thunderstorms and moderate rainfall over the next 24 hours. The city has already experienced intermittent showers and gusty winds in recent days, and similar conditions are likely to continue.

Weather officials forecast cloudy skies over the next three days, with heavy showers possible in some localities. Wind speeds may reach 30–40 kmph during thunderstorm activity. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 32°C, while nighttime temperatures could range between 21°C and 22°C, providing some relief from recent heat.

Key City Temperature Forecast (Maximum/Minimum °C)

Bengaluru: 30/22

Mangaluru: 29/26

Udupi: 30/26

Uttara Kannada: 31/27

Mysuru: 30/23

Mandya: 31/23

Belagavi: 29/23

Shivamogga: 29/23

Ballari: 36/26

Kalaburagi: 37/26

Madikeri: 24/21

Hassan: 27/22

Vijayapura: 36/25

With a cyclonic circulation strengthening over the Arabian Sea and the southwest monsoon nearing Kerala, Karnataka is set for a wetter spell in the coming days. Coastal districts face the highest risk of intense rainfall, while Bengaluru and several interior regions are expected to receive steady showers accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.