Global Data Center Colocation Market To Reach USD 327.3 Billion By 2035, Expanding At A 14.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Data Center Colocation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Retail Colocation, Wholesale Colocation, Hybrid Colocation), By Tier Level (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By End Use (Retail, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035 ” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Data Center Colocation Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 84.5 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 96.7 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 327.3 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Data Center Colocation Market Revenue and Trends

Data Center Colocation is a type of service offered by a third party to house a customer's privately owned and self-administered servers and networking equipment in a third-party data center. Colocation facilities provide necessary infrastructure such as electric power, cooling, security, and high-speed interconnection. Contrary to the cloud, which is a complete outsourcing of the infrastructure, colocation maintains control of the hardware but benefits from the massively scaled and redundant environment offered by a professional provider.

The rising adoption of data centers across all industry types is reflected in the optimistic behavior of the colocation market for data centers. The market offers flexibility in terms of meeting the capacity demands of certain organizations or institutions owing to the availability of solutions like retail and wholesale colocation. The development of the required infrastructure to preserve, store, and analyze data as swiftly as possible has been driven by improvements in data by organizations across many sectors.

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What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the data center colocation market?

The colocation market is propelled by the increasing demand for edge computing and low latency as the following applications employ applications that are sensitive to latency yet have been forced to operate using central data centers. These applications include streaming video, online gaming, the Internet of Things, autonomous technology, real-time analytics, and any other purpose that requires minimal latency between a computing resource and its user. Colocation providers install infrastructure closer to the end user by means of edge data centers, whose low latency delivers low-latency connectivity and distributed computational resources, thereby reducing latency. Dense utilization of applications that consume substantial bandwidth expects colocation usage rather than a central data center.

Also, supporting policies and digitalization initiatives have played a significant role in boosting the data center colocation market. These policies attracted the private players to make investments that will further drive the digital infrastructure demand. Governments around the world, especially those emphasizing the digital economy, are making efforts to facilitate data center investment in digital infrastructure to drive colocation market growth. Digitalization policies of the Indian government are one of the factors driving the market, where digitalization is increasing and is now expected to improve three to fourfold as investments in infrastructure grow.

The country has already reached around 1,280 MW of cloud data center capacity and is expected to grow 4–5 times by 2030, which shows a sign of an increasing digital population and thus the growth of demand for the colocation market. The Middle East is also heading for mass digital infrastructure investments the country's data center capacity is anticipated to go from 1 GW in 2025 to 3.3 GW within a few years. Furthermore, government-driven programs, data localization, and US$50 billion digital infrastructure investments are stimulating demand for colocation services in the country.

In the UAE, government-supported programs and data localization regulations, and over US$50 billion in investments, are fueling the colocation demand. Tax benefits, fast-track approval processes, data localization requirements, and smart city programs are not only attracting international players to invest in them but will also, at the same time, accelerate the open cloud adoption, which will boost up the overall market.

(A free sample of the Data Center Colocation report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:



The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes Tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis. Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Data Center Colocation report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Regional Insights

North America held the highest market share in 2025. The rise of cloud computing, the growth of AI and big data workloads, and the spread of hybrid IT strategies are all important factors in this growth. Additionally, the presence of several hyperscale providers, investments in large-scale data centers, demand for high-performance and low-latency infrastructure, and economies of high connectivity, innovation, and a high level of enterprise IT spending have made North America an extremely large and rapidly growing region for colocation.

Besides, the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by higher adoption rates of cloud computing, hyperscale data centers, and the proliferation of AI, big data, and the Internet of Things in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia, alongside increasing internet penetration, the release of 5G, and government digital initiatives. Growing need for data localization coupled with a shift to edge computing will continue to bolster colocation adoption in Asia.

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Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Data Center Colocation market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Data Center Colocation market forward?

What are the Data Center Colocation Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Data Center Colocation Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report on Data Center Colocation and company profiles?

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Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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