Global Data Center Colocation Market To Reach USD 327.3 Billion By 2035, Expanding At A 14.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)
|Feature of the Report
|Details
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 96.7 billion
|Projected Market Size in 2035
|USD 327.3 billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 84.5 billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|14.5% CAGR
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026-2035
|Key Segment
|By Type, Tier Level, Enterprise Size, End Use and Region
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
|Buying Options
|Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.
Recent Developments
- In September 2024, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) granted Equinix, Inc. a contract for colocation services for its Homeland Security Enterprise Network. The tender specifies that the services will include“power, connectivity, and related operations and maintenance,” covering the“Homeland Security Enterprise Network (HSEN) COLO East and West Enterprise cloud access points.”
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Browse the full “Data Center Colocation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Retail Colocation, Wholesale Colocation, Hybrid Colocation), By Tier Level (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By End Use (Retail, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at
List of the prominent players in the Data Center Colocation Market:
- Digital Realty Trust Zayo Group LLC Colt Technology Services Group Limited CoreSite CyrusOne Centersquare China Telecom Corporation Limited Equinix Inc. Flexential Iron Mountain Inc. NTT Ltd. (NTT DATA) QTS Realty Trust LLC Rackspace Technology Telehouse (KDDI CORPORATION) Cologix Others
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Spectacular Deals
- Comprehensive coverage Maximum number of market tables and figures The subscription-based option is offered. Best price guarantee Free 35% or 60 hours of customization. Free post-sale service assistance. 25% discount on your next purchase. Service guarantees are available. A personalized market brief by the author.
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The Data Center Colocation Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
- Retail Colocation Wholesale Colocation Hybrid Colocation
By Tier Level
- Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Tier 4
By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises SMEs
By End Use
- Retail IT & Telecom BFSI Healthcare Media & Entertainment Others
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Regional Coverage:
North America
- U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America
Europe
- Germany France U.K. Russia Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
- Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
This Data Center Colocation Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.
- What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Data Center Colocation Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players? What Was the Global Market Status of the Data Center Colocation Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Data Center Colocation Market? What Is the Current Market Status of the Data Center Colocation Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the data center colocation market, considering applications and types? What Are Projections of the Global Data Center Colocation Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports? What is a Data Center Colocation market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries? What is the economic impact on the Data Center Colocation industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends? What Are the Market Dynamics of the Data Center Colocation Industry? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Data Center Colocation Industry?
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Reasons to Purchase Data Center Colocation Market Report
- The Data Center Colocation Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors. Data Center Colocation The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment. This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market. Data Center Colocation Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region. The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled. Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players. Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook. Data Center Colocation Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.
Reasons for the Research Report
- The study provides a thorough overview of the global Data Center Colocation market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.
- Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.
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What does the report include?
- Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Data Center Colocation market analysis.
- The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Data Center Colocation market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.
- This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Data Center Colocation market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.
- The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.
Who should buy this report?
- Participants and stakeholders worldwide Data Center Colocation market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Data Center Colocation industry.
- Managers in the Data Center Colocation sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Data Center Colocation market.
- Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Data Center Colocation products' market trends.
- Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.
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About Custom Market Insights:
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
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