Char Dham Yatra: Pilgrim Enthusiasm Surges At Badrinath, Kedarnath

Pilgrim Numbers Surge at Holy Shrines

The enthusiasm among pilgrims for the Char Dham Yatra continues to rise, with a large number of devotees arriving at Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham for darshan, resulting in long queues at both shrines. The world-famous Badrinath and Kedarnath pilgrimage in Uttarakhand is witnessing a steady increase in footfall, with thousands of devotees reaching the holy shrines every day and patiently waiting for their turn to offer prayers.

According to the latest pilgrimage figures, 1,050,670 devotees have visited Kedarnath Dham and offered prayers to Baba Kedar so far. Similarly, 832,903 pilgrims have paid obeisance to Lord Badri Vishal at Badrinath Dham.

BKTC Issues Advisory Ahead of Monsoon

Meanwhile, the (BKTC) has urged pilgrims to make necessary preparations before undertaking the journey, especially in view of the approaching monsoon season. The committee has advised devotees to complete their registration in advance, carry adequate warm clothing, arrange accommodation beforehand, and check weather conditions before beginning their pilgrimage.

BKTC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sohan Singh urged visitors to complete their registration before starting the journey. He also advised them to carry adequate warm clothing due to the prevailing cold weather in the region.

Singh said, "The monsoon season is gradually approaching. Given the significant surge in visitor numbers and the fact that a one-way traffic system has been implemented in Joshimath, we strongly urge travellers to complete their registration before undertaking the journey. Registering ensures that we have a record of your visit, which is vital for our operations. Furthermore, as the weather here remains cold, please remember to bring adequate warm clothing." He further added, "We also recommend making all necessary arrangements for your accommodation in advance. Our expectation from travellers is that they come and visit, but be prepared for some minor inconveniences, such as large crowds and long queues, as the volume of visitors is high."

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