The Road Back Home

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As Eid Al Adha approached and families across Qatar began planning holidays, gatherings and long-awaited reunions, Allah Wasaya was doing what he had done for the better part of the last two years; working.

Having arrived in Qatar in search of better opportunities for his family back in Pakistan, Wasaya spent the last year working as a freelancer before recently joining Keeta Qatar as a delivery rider.

Since then, he has quickly distinguished himself, completing more than 500 deliveries in a single month, spending his days navigating Doha's roads and his evenings speaking to his family through a mobile phone screen.

Away from work, however, there was something he had been carrying with him for a very long time. He had not seen his family in Pakistan for almost two years.

These days, everyone seems to be talking about him

Over the past few days, a video chronicling his journey from Doha to Pakistan and the emotional reunion with his family has garnered widespread attention on social media, prompting thousands of viewers to reflect on the sacrifices many expatriate workers quietly make every day.

The story follows Wasaya from the moment he is surprised with the news that he will be travelling home for Eid until the moment he walks through the front door and into the arms of his loved ones.

For Wasaya, becoming the face of a story that resonated with so many people was never something he anticipated. Soft-spoken and visibly emotional while speaking about his family, he comes across as a man who has spent most of his life putting others before himself. As the only son supporting his family, much of what he earns goes back home, helping support his parents, wife and two children.

"Whatever I earn, I earn for my family and I just want a chance to see them," says Allah Wasaya.

That chance arrived unexpectedly.

Ahead of Eid Al Adha, Keeta Qatar surprised the rider with a return ticket from Doha to Lahore, a cash gift and support for shopping expenses, allowing him to return home with gifts for every member of his family. The journey was documented from start to finish, creating what would eventually become one of the company's most talked-about social media stories.

Watching Allah Wasaya prepare for the trip is perhaps one of the most touching aspects of the film. There is a visible excitement about him as he moves through shopping centres selecting gifts, carefully choosing perfumes for his parents, an abaya for his wife and clothes and toys for his children, pausing occasionally to imagine their reactions when they finally receive them.

"After getting the ticket, I was counting every minute. Hoping time passes quickly so I can go to the kids," he says with a smile as he arrives at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

The anticipation becomes even more evident as the journey progresses. Whether boarding his flight from Doha or travelling through Pakistan on his way home, there is a sense that he is trying to make up for two years of absence in a matter of days.

What follows next is the emotional centre of the story.

As he arrives home, his family rushes to greet him. His children, now seven and six years old, cling to him almost immediately. There are tears, embraces and long moments where words seem unnecessary. It is one of those rare occasions where a camera simply happens to be present during a deeply personal family moment.

The film later follows Wasaya as he settles back into life at home, distributing gifts, spending time with friends and preparing for Eid celebrations. One particularly memorable sequence shows him visiting a local animal market to purchase an animal for sacrifice, a tradition he had long hoped to celebrate with his family again.

Throughout the conversation, however, he finds himself returning to the same subjects repeatedly. Whether discussing work, life in Qatar or the reunion itself, his thoughts often drift towards his parents. "I love my parents very much," he says. "I want my father to live a long life. I hope he receives the rest of my years too. I've always thought of sending him to Umrah."

The story quickly attracted attention online, with many viewers praising the initiative and sharing their own experiences of living away from family. Several comments described being moved to tears by the reunion, while others noted that the film served as a reminder of the human stories behind an industry many people interact with daily.

For Jane Liu, General Manager of Keeta Qatar, it was these reactions that revealed the true impact of the project.

"I was following the comments and came across people saying the video brought tears to their eyes," says Liu. "That's when I fully felt how powerful this story was beyond just an Eid gesture. It was a reminder that behind every delivery, there is a person, a family and a much bigger human story. That we all got to see."

In a city where convenience often arrives with a few taps on a mobile application, it can be easy to overlook the people who make that convenience possible. Yet stories like Wasaya offer a glimpse into the realities that exist beyond the delivery itself, realities shaped by sacrifice, perseverance and an unwavering commitment to family.

As the film comes to an end, Allah Wasaya is surrounded by the people he spent two years missing. For a brief moment, the distance disappears, the waiting ends and the sacrifices feel worthwhile.

It is perhaps this simple truth that resonated most strongly with audiences across Qatar. Because while the story may belong to one rider, the emotions behind it are universal.

Keeta Road back home delivery rider