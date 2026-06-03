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Brits Would Rather Have Luck Over Fame, Popularity - And Even Love
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) Brits would rather have luck over fame, popularity - and even love, according to a study. A poll of 2,000 adults found 57 per cent consider everyday luck to be hugely important to them – more so than becoming famous (52 per cent), being popular (36 per cent), and falling in love (17 per cent). A third actively seek out moments that could lead to something good and, when this does happen, 63 per cent believe their entire day improves as a result. Signs people look out for include finding money in an old coat pocket (27 per cent), the train arriving just as you approach the station (23 per cent) and spotting a double rainbow (18 per cent). And it's the ones that come in two that seem to be most valued as four in 10 believe good luck 'comes in pairs'. The research was commissioned by Lotto, which will be taking over Old Queen Street Café and opening the 'Two Yolks: Lotto's Luckiest Café' [] in London from 12th-13th June to mark its 'one ticket two chances' ticket, where players now have two chances to win for every £2 line they buy. The experience will feature sittings at 10:10am and 2:22pm - a playful nod to angel numbers often seen as a modern symbol of luck. Guests can enjoy lucky dishes, including a classic double-yolk fry-up, a pair of brioche pastries inspired by a classic Bakewell Tart, and a winner winner chicken schnitzel – all while dining to a lucky soundtrack, inspired by the 44 per cent who play lucky songs or playlists before important moments. Richard Dawnkins, managing director of Digital, Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said:“People have always had their own ways of recognising a lucky moment, whether that's seeing certain numbers, spotting two magpies, or something as simple as cracking an egg and finding two yolks. “With the two chances to win for every £2 line bought, we wanted to create an experience that brings that feeling to life in a playful, memorable way." The OnePoll study also found 65 per cent believe having a second chance makes them feel more optimistic. While six in 10 think lucky moments feel better when experienced with someone else, and 37 per cent say they are more likely to interpret something as a sign if another person notices it too. What's more, 48 per cent claim shared experiences are more likely to lead to something good. Richard added:“The Two Yolks: Lotto's Luckiest Café celebrates those small everyday moments that make people feel unexpectedly lucky.”
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