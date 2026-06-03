HH The Amir Reiterates Diplomatic Path In Call With Trump

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a phone call today from US President Donald Trump.

The two sides discussed the latest updates in the Middle East in light of ongoing political and security developments as well as regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalation and promoting stability.

HH the Amir stressed the importance of prioritising political and diplomatic solutions and dialogue between all parties in order to strengthen regional security and stability and prevent further escalation.

The call also addressed the importance of continuing dialogue to resolve current issues with an emphasis on safeguarding maritime navigation, ensuring the security of strategic waterways, and maintaining the smooth flow of global supply and energy chains.

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