Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing Of Q4 & Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Results & Conference Call
|Date:
|Wednesday, June 17, 2026
|Time:
|10:00 a.m. (ET)
|Dial-in numbers:
| Local Toronto / International: (437) 900-0527
North American Toll Free: (888) 510-2154
RapidConnect:
|Webcast:
|A live webcast will be available at andrewpeller
|Replay:
|Following the live call, a recording will be available on the Company's investor relations website at
About Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario's Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia's Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Craig Armitage
...
Source: Andrew Peller Limited
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