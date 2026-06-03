Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing Of Q4 & Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Results & Conference Call


2026-06-03 08:16:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRIMSBY, Ontario, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three and 12 months ended March 31, 2026, after close of market on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (ET), followed by a question-and-answer period.

Q4 FISCAL 2026 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)
Dial-in numbers: Local Toronto / International: (437) 900-0527
North American Toll Free: (888) 510-2154
RapidConnect:
Webcast: A live webcast will be available at andrewpeller
Replay: Following the live call, a recording will be available on the Company's investor relations website at

About Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario's Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia's Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Craig Armitage
...

Source: Andrew Peller Limited


MENAFN03062026004107003653ID1111208637



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search