Zojila Tunnel Set For Breakthrough Milestone On June 9

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The strategically significant 13.15-kilometre Zojila Tunnel, linking Jammu and Kashmir with Ladakh, is set to reach a major milestone on June 9 as Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to trigger the breakthrough blast.

Once completed, the tunnel will become the world's longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel at an altitude of nearly 11,500 feet, ensuring seamless all-weather connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and Kargil, and significantly enhancing connectivity, mobility and economic activity in the strategically vital region.

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The 13.15-km tunnel, being developed beneath the Zojila Pass at an altitude of around 11,500 feet, is expected to provide year-round road connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh region, reducing dependence on the weather-sensitive mountain pass.

Harpal Singh, joint chief operating officer of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited, said that excavation has entered its final phase, with only a few metres of digging left before the two ends of the tunnel meet.

He said work on the main tunnel was undertaken simultaneously from the Baltal side in Kashmir and the Minamarg side in Ladakh to accelerate construction.

The project, awarded in 2020 and taken up for execution in 2021, has witnessed construction under challenging Himalayan conditions, including weak rock formations, water seepage and difficult terrain. More than a thousand engineers, technicians and workers are currently involved in the project.

Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 2,600 crore, the tunnel is designed as a single-tube, two-lane structure with a horseshoe-shaped profile. It is being built using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), which is considered suitable for complex mountain geology.

Following the breakthrough, focus will shift to internal works, including concrete lining, installation of ventilation systems and other safety infrastructure.

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The tunnel will also feature a dedicated walkway for maintenance and emergency operations. Once completed, it is expected to significantly improve connectivity, mobility and economic activity in the region throughout the year. (KNO)

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