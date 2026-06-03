Publicity For Good Founder Heather Holmes Releases Seen By AI To Help Brands Increase Visibility In AI-Powered Search

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As traditional search engines undergo the most significant disruption in digital history and more and more brands compete for customers' attention, Heather Holmes, founder and CEO of Publicity For Good (PFG), the No. 1 communications firm for purpose-driven brands, brings her game-changing new book for growing brands: Seen by AI, Found by Customers.

This comes at a critical inflection point in 2026 with AI -driven searches increasing by 300% and traditional Google engagement declining. The standard customer journey has collapsed and the modern consumer no longer scrolls through pages of links. Customers now expect a single, authoritative answer from an AI model like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Perplexity.

Why Industry Authority is the New Currency

In the 2026 media landscape, "visibility" is no longer enough; authority is the only way to survive. Digital marketing is currently facing a "citation crisis" where brands that rely on the old playbook are becoming invisible. Data indicates that 89–95% of A citations trace back to earned media - journalism, podcasts, and third-party validation - rather than paid ads or SEO keywords.

Heather Holmes believes that industry authority is a must-have. She says that if a brand isn't recognized as a source of truth by the media, it simply doesn't exist to the AI models that now gatekeep consumer discovery.

Strategic Frameworks for Growing Brands

Grounded in real-world results, the book introduces the Architecture of Authority, a proprietary framework designed to help new brands to:



Dominate Generative Engine Optimization (GEO): A technical and content-driven approach to ensuring your brand is the definitive source cited by AI models.

Establish Unshakable Credibility: How to leverage the 134.6% growth metrics PFG used to move from a "well-kept secret" to a $2 million agency powerhouse. Convert Authority into Revenue: Tactical advice on moving from being a "keyword merchant" to a "source of truth" that drives 3x more qualified leads.



A Blueprint from the Front Lines

Scaling Publicity For Good from a 23-foot Airstream into a premier national firm while raising four children under four, Heather Holmes shares 13 years of experience, insights and successful client media opportunity placements into a 90-day blueprint for market dominance.

Seen by AI, Found by Customers is now available on Amazon. For more information on Heather Holmes and Publicity For Good's success stories and services, visit.



About Publicity For Good

Publicity For Good is the #1 communications agency for purpose-driven brands and a leader in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) for the AI search era. Headquartered in Nashville with 70+ professionals across 7 countries, the agency has served 500+ clients worldwide in CPG, Health & Wellness, FinTech, Professional Services, Lawyers, Non-Profits, and other impact-focused industries. Named O'Dwyer's Best PR Firm for CPG Brands (2020) and Bulldog Awards Midsize Agency of the Year (2021), the agency offers full-service PR, Influencer Marketing, Podcast Tours, Awards Management, Social Media Management, and its proprietary AEO + SEO Flywheel and AI Search Scan, the only AI visibility audit that shows how ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity actually choose, trust, and explain your brand.

For more information about Publicity For Good, visit.

Press Contact:

Heather Holmes

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at