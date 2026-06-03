Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Main Results Of 2026 Annual And Extraordinary General Meeting


2026-06-03 04:46:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 2026 Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Alvotech (the "2026 AGM") was held on June 3, 2026, at Arendt House, 41A Avenue John F. Kennedy, L-2082 Luxembourg.

All of the draft resolutions on the 2026 AGM agenda were approved. Notarized meeting minutes and voting results will be published on the Company's special web portal for the 2026 Annual General Meeting at

Alvotech Investor Relations
Benedikt Stefansson
...


MENAFN03062026004107003653ID1111208212



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search