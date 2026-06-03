Meta Unveils AI Business Agent On Whatsapp To Handle Sales, Bookings And Payments

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Meta has come up with an artificial intelligence business agent that helps companies deal with customers on WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. They made this announcement at the Meta Conversations event in London. This is a step for Meta into the artificial intelligence market for businesses.

The Meta Business Agent is a tool that does more than just answer questions like a robot. It lets businesses do things like book appointments, answer customer questions, make sales and take payments within a conversation. Meta says this system will help companies streamline tasks and provide better service to their customers. The Meta Business Agent is primarily about making things easier for companies and their customers on WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram.

From Customer Support to Full Business Operations

Meta says that more than one million businesses have used its AI customer service tools on WhatsApp and Messenger. Now Meta has a version of these tools that can do more than answer questions.

The AI tool can help businesses find people who want to buy, suggest products to customers, set up meetings and help complete purchases. Meta is also testing features that help business owners see what people are talking about in chats, understand customers better and figure out how to run their businesses. Someday Meta may add tools to help businesses learn more about the market and integrate with business software.

WhatsApp Becomes a Bigger Revenue Driver

This development shows that Meta wants to make money from WhatsApp. WhatsApp has not generated as much revenue as Facebook and Instagram, but more businesses-especially medium-sized companies around the world-are using it to talk to customers.

Meta plans to make this AI tool available to businesses. At first it will be free; later, businesses will likely pay to use it. Meta is working with companies like Shopify and Zendesk to help businesses use the AI tool with the software they already use. Meta's AI tool will gain capabilities through these integrations.

Growing Competition in Enterprise AI

Meta is now competing with companies like OpenAI, Google and Anthropic, all of which are building AI tools for businesses. Meta believes it has an advantage because of its large user bases on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, which could help attract companies that want to use AI to engage customers.

Conclusion

Meta's new artificial intelligence tool for businesses aims to make WhatsApp more than a messaging app and turn it into a platform for customer support, sales, bookings and payments in one place. Meta wants to be a player in the enterprise AI market, and many businesses are likely to try the tool.

However, concerns remain about AI security, privacy and reliability. These issues will need to be addressed as businesses increasingly adopt automated AI tools.

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